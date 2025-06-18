Judge slams defence petition as ‘frivolous’ in Stanley Offor trial

The trial of Stanley Offor resumed on Wednesday before Justice Ismail Ijelu of the High Court of Lagos State, Ikeja, with high courtroom drama, as the judge fiercely criticised a petition submitted by the defendant’s former counsel, which he described as frivolous and unethical.

The judge revealed that Nnana Ogbo, the former defence lawyer, had written a petition to the Chief Judge of Lagos State, accusing him of bias and seeking a reassignment of the case.

Justice Ijelu described the move as a deliberate abuse of court process and an attempt to intimidate the judiciary.

The judge stated, “This petition is not only unprofessional but also an unacceptable tactic to intimidate the court and derail the trial. The court cannot allow such conduct to take root in the administration of justice.”

In a surprising turn, the defendant, Offor, distanced himself from the petition, informing the court that he had terminated Ogbo’s services and had retained a new legal representative, Chinedu Nwosu.

Following Offor’s disapproval of the petition, Justice Ijelu dismissed it, noting that the grounds on which it was filed had become irrelevant.

Reacting to the development, the prosecuting counsel, Dr Emmanuel Jackson, condemned the petition, describing it as a calculated disruption and an unethical manoeuvre.

“It is highly inappropriate for a lawyer to file such a petition in the middle of a trial without notifying the court or seeking proper redress through legal channels,” Dr Jackson stated.

Even the newly appointed defence counsel, Chinedu Nwosu, expressed shock, saying he had no knowledge of the petition and that it was never authorised by him or the defendant under his watch.

He urged the court to disregard the action as a tactic made in bad faith.

Nwosu subsequently filed an application requesting the recall of prosecution witnesses for further cross-examination.

However, the prosecution opposed the move, arguing that it contravened the provisions of the Administration of Criminal Justice Act (ACJA).

Justice Ijelu adjourned the case to 29 September 2025 for ruling on the application and continuation of the trial.

He warned all parties against further attempts to delay proceedings.

Stanley Offor is currently standing trial on charges of forgery, criminal trespass, and illegal occupation of property.

The prosecution alleged that Offor and his accomplices, who are said to be at large, used forged documents purportedly issued by the late Mrs Comfort Eruchalu to fraudulently sublease her property.

He is also accused of illegally occupying land owned by Cool Comfort Africa Ltd, located behind Atiku Abubakar Hall 3 at the Lagos Trade Fair Complex, and refusing to vacate despite being served formal eviction notices.

The alleged offences, said to have occurred in 2016, are in violation of Sections 2(2) and 4(1) of the Lagos State Property Protection Law, 2016; Section 516(1) of the Criminal Code Act, Laws of the Federation, 2024; and Section 365(1) of the Criminal Laws of Lagos State, 2015.

