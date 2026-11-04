Judge directs final forfeiture of fugitive drug trafficker’s property to FG

Justice Akintayo Aluko of the Federal High Court sitting in Ikoyi, Lagos, has ordered the final forfeiture of real estate linked to an alleged drug baron, Chidozie Francis Orji, to the Federal Government of Nigeria.

The court delivered the verdict while ruling on a substantive forfeiture application filed by the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) through its legal counsel, Buhari Abdullahi.

The forfeited property, situated at No. 20 Hakeem Dosumu Street, Ago Palace, Okota, Lagos, consists of four three-bedroom flats and a four-bedroom duplex.

Justice Aluko’s order followed an August 7, 2026 raid conducted on the premises by NDLEA operatives, during which the prime suspect fled the scene to evade arrest.

During the tactical search, operatives seized a commercial consignment of codeine-based cough syrup weighing 37.76 kilograms.

Sequel to the seizure, the anti-narcotics agency secured an interim forfeiture order on September 3, 2026, with the court directing a gazetted publication in a widely circulated national daily to put interested third parties on notice.

In his submissions, Abdullahi told the court that the agency complied with the directive through an advertorial published in The Punch newspaper on Friday, September 11, 2026 (Page 25, Volume 51, No. 23,847).

The prosecuting counsel explained that forensic land registry checks traced the root of title to a legal practitioner, Barrister Bosun Kenneth Fabiyi, the previous owner.

Fabiyi confirmed to NDLEA investigators that he had conveyed the property to Chidozie Francis Orji, backing his claim with an executed Deed of Assignment marked Exhibit NDLEA 1, alongside transaction receipts evidencing direct bank transfers from the buyer’s personal account, marked Exhibit NDLEA 2.

The prosecution noted that since the residential facility was sealed on August 7, 2026, Orji has remained at large, failing to appear before investigators to account for the illicit substances discovered in the building.

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Abdullahi added that no other claimant or interested person appeared before the court to show cause why the permanent forfeiture should not be granted.

The NDLEA further disclosed that between April 15 and 17, 2026, its operatives seized approximately 190.9 tonnes of codeine syrup alongside one tonne of Tramadol from two commercial warehouses leased within the same Ago Palace corridor, with intelligence directly linking the warehousing operations to Orji.

In a consequential order, Justice Aluko directed the public destruction of the seized narcotics, sustaining the prosecution’s argument that continuing to retain such voluminous stockpiles in storage posed severe operational and logistical hazards to the agency.