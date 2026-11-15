Judge blocks Trump from closing historic D.C. golf course

A federal judge in the United States has temporarily blocked President Donald Trump’s administration from closing East Potomac Park and its historic golf course in Washington, D.C., pending further court proceedings.

US District Judge Ana Reyes issued the order on Saturday, November 14, ruling that the administration could not shut down the public park, although it was not required to actively manage the facilities.

The decision followed a legal challenge by a Washington preservation group and two local golfers, who argued that the planned closure was part of an effort to replace the existing golf course with a new championship-style facility.

The Trump administration had scheduled the closure for Sunday, November 15, to begin preparations for a proposed redesign by golf course architect Tom Fazio.

The judge’s order will remain in force until November 28.

Trump criticised the ruling in a social media post on Sunday, describing the golf course as being in a poor and unsafe condition and arguing that it needed urgent renovation.

He said the administration would appeal the decision on an expedited basis, insisting that the Interior Department had the authority to proceed with the project.

The president also warned that delaying the redevelopment could result in lost jobs, money and prestige.

However, Reyes questioned the administration’s reasons for closing the entire park, suggesting that the safety concerns cited by officials were being used to justify a decision already driven by Trump’s redevelopment plans.

She said the government had “reverse-engineers additional justifications for the Park’s closure” while continuing to maintain that the closure was necessary to implement the president’s directive.

The dispute intensified last month after the National Park Service removed more than 500 trees from the golf course over a weekend. Reyes subsequently barred the administration from cutting down additional trees and directed the Justice Department to notify her before undertaking further work at the site.

The administration had argued that the wider park needed to close because of a deteriorating seawall, safety concerns at the golf course and the departure of the National Links Trust, the organisation responsible for operating the facility.

However, the National Park Service has said there is currently no plan in place to repair the seawall. A proposed replacement is estimated to cost more than $300 million and could take at least two-and-a-half years to complete.

The proposed redesign would cover the entire park, removing an existing road around the peninsula and recreational areas at its southern end.

During a court hearing on Friday, Associate Attorney General Stanley Woodward said he would be surprised if a contract with Fazio or any affiliated organisation had already been finalised.

A Justice Department spokesperson said the court’s decision did not prevent the administration from continuing to plan the proposed golf course development.

Meanwhile, Reyes has opened a separate inquiry into whether senior officials in the Interior Department, Justice Department and National Park Service misrepresented information in court proceedings or breached ethics rules.

She intends to appoint former Washington, D.C., US attorney Jessie Liu to lead the investigation. The Justice Department has opposed the appointment of a special master.

The National Capital Planning Commission is expected to consider the proposed golf course redevelopment at a meeting scheduled for December 3.

(CBS News)