JPS collapses commercial department, meet MWUN over sacked workers’ benefit

Maritime
By Tribune Online
Ports, Maritime, commercial department
Adewale Adeyanju

The Maritime Workers Union of Nigeria (MWUN) and the operator of Terminal A of the Tin-Can Island Port, Josepdam Port Services (JPS) have met overpayment of full benefits for about 20 workers sacked by the terminal operator in recent time.

This is even as the maritime workers revealed that the terminal operator said it had to collapse its commercial department during its latest restructuring drive.

Speaking to the Nigerian Tribune in his office, President-General of MWUN, Comrade Adewale Adeyanju explained that the emergence of another board at JPS led to restructuring efforts that cost some port workers their jobs.

According to Adeyanju “JPS has a new board and this led to restructuring effort at the port terminal. Many workers were asked to go, including some workers that joined JPS from a company called TAG, a fertilizer operation company.

“The terminal operator told us when we met them that the current restructuring efforts also exposed some workers who joined the company with fake certificates. About six workers were discovered to have joined JPS with fake certificates. These set of workers were also asked to go.

“Also, JPS said with prevailing economic realities, it had to collapse its commercial department and offload all the workers there. About five senior workers were affected in this regard. The company said it has merged its commercial department with the office of its Deputy Managing Director. During our meeting, the JPS management told us that as a terminal operator, they don’t need a Commercial Department.

“So what we did was to take responsibility for everybody that lost their jobs at JPS. In our meeting with JPS Management, we demanded for the payment of all entitlement to the sacked workers. We cannot stop JPS from restructuring its operations. The company has a right to restructure.

“We have taken responsibility and negotiated the exits of all sacked workers. Everybody affected in the restructuring effort will get their entitlement and benefit depending on length of years of work at JPS.

“As a responsible Union, we will ensure the sacked workers get their Leave Allowance, Pension Gratuity and other benefits. The management of JPS even told us that they have monetized the official cars of some affected senior workers at a lower rate.

“These are the efforts we have put in as regard the restructuring effort that happened at JPS, which led to lay-off of some port workers.”

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

All Nigerians Should Get Tested For COVID-19  – PTF
The Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 has recommended testing of all Nigerians as a way to track the prevalence of coronavirus infection and understand how to tackle it… Read Full Story
The cold war between the Interim Management Committee (IMC) of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) and the Senate Committee on Niger Delta Affairs took a new twist on Monday as the management of the Federal government intervention agency declined appearance before the latter… Read Full Story
He said a sporadic shootout with the One Million Boys gang occurred when men of Operation Burst moved in to rescue the victim who was kidnapped by the gang and kept in an abandoned building in the area… Read Full Story
Over 75 concerned civil society organisations and environment groups in Nigeria and outside have condemned the plans to introduce Genetically Modified mosquitoes into Nigeria… Read Full Story
The Osun government has approved easing of lockdown imposed on four local government areas in the state to contain the spread of coronavirus… Read Full Story
The Academic Staff Union of Polytechnics (ASUP) has warned against the plan by some state governments to reopen schools, saying that any attempt at reopening schools at any level within this period is premature… Read Full Story

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!! Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size and Lasting Power in just 7days… CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Jobs! Jobs!! Jobs!!!,Make money from home and get paid in dollars working fully from home. its 2020 COVID-19 PALLIATIVE OPPORTUNITY. You will be paid daily.click here link to be part of it.

You might also like
Maritime

Maritime agencies adopt modalities to address overlapping functions

Maritime

NIWA to shut Lalek Marine operations over Lagos boat mishap

Maritime

COVID-19 delaying take-off of NIMASA Deep Blue Project – Jamoh

Maritime

‘78 seafarers kidnapped off West Africa waters in 2020 H1’

Comments

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. AcceptRead More