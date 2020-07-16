JPS collapses commercial department, meet MWUN over sacked workers’ benefit

The Maritime Workers Union of Nigeria (MWUN) and the operator of Terminal A of the Tin-Can Island Port, Josepdam Port Services (JPS) have met overpayment of full benefits for about 20 workers sacked by the terminal operator in recent time.

This is even as the maritime workers revealed that the terminal operator said it had to collapse its commercial department during its latest restructuring drive.

Speaking to the Nigerian Tribune in his office, President-General of MWUN, Comrade Adewale Adeyanju explained that the emergence of another board at JPS led to restructuring efforts that cost some port workers their jobs.

According to Adeyanju “JPS has a new board and this led to restructuring effort at the port terminal. Many workers were asked to go, including some workers that joined JPS from a company called TAG, a fertilizer operation company.

“The terminal operator told us when we met them that the current restructuring efforts also exposed some workers who joined the company with fake certificates. About six workers were discovered to have joined JPS with fake certificates. These set of workers were also asked to go.

“Also, JPS said with prevailing economic realities, it had to collapse its commercial department and offload all the workers there. About five senior workers were affected in this regard. The company said it has merged its commercial department with the office of its Deputy Managing Director. During our meeting, the JPS management told us that as a terminal operator, they don’t need a Commercial Department.

“So what we did was to take responsibility for everybody that lost their jobs at JPS. In our meeting with JPS Management, we demanded for the payment of all entitlement to the sacked workers. We cannot stop JPS from restructuring its operations. The company has a right to restructure.

“We have taken responsibility and negotiated the exits of all sacked workers. Everybody affected in the restructuring effort will get their entitlement and benefit depending on length of years of work at JPS.

“As a responsible Union, we will ensure the sacked workers get their Leave Allowance, Pension Gratuity and other benefits. The management of JPS even told us that they have monetized the official cars of some affected senior workers at a lower rate.

“These are the efforts we have put in as regard the restructuring effort that happened at JPS, which led to lay-off of some port workers.”