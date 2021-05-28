Joyce Daniels harps on economic development, courage to stick to plan or build plan B

Joyce Daniels, a social engineering practitioner, mindset coach and founder, Talkademy, has, in her quarterly courage and confidence webinar encouraged individuals with the courage to acknowledge and face their truth.

Joyce Daniels, recently speaking on the topic about economic development in Nigeria, said that whether one chooses to stay in the country or to leave, one needed the courage to make plans and to pursue the plans until they achieve desired results.

She reinstated the importance of making the ‘Nigerian factor’ to mean something positive as against the popular known phrase seen as a negative portrayal of our culture and way of life.

In Joyce Daniels words, “identifying your source of motivation is paramount” for this new breed of people she terms “…nation builders.”

Joyce Daniels extends her social engineering practice to the area of human capacity development. As part of efforts to promote Decent Work and Economic Growth (SDG 8), she initiated the EWU Youth Empowerment Programme, Edo State.

The two phases of the programme trained small scale businesses/entrepreneurs; helping them understand the need to grow the nation’s economy through thriving grassroots businesses. Trainees learnt about developing sustainable business ideas, how to carry out feasibility studies and why, also, the relevance of branding and strategy.

As a social engineering practitioner, Joyce Daniels says, “it is my belief that improved people by default make for an improved nation and it reflects heavily on her civics, leadership, decision making and standard of living.”

Joyce Daniels is involved in other programmes all centred around mindset re-engineering and the social engineering practice.

