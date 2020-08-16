Joy as Mohab Apparel signs Oladuntoye as brand ambassador

With the pandemic still restricting a lot of congregate activities, social media influencers appear to be capitalising on the digital wave that have forced brands to reinvent their approach to business to stay afloat.

Days back, amid joy, Mohab Apparel welcomed social media influencer, Oladuntoye Olajuwon as its brand ambassador in its bid to enhance its business reach and break more grounds in the social media circle.

As the new deal makes him brand ambassador and influencer for the fashion house in Kwara State, Oladuntoye expressed his excitement at the ambassadorial role and looks forward to using his influence to draw attention to the growing brand.

The new deal was signed at Earl Legal Services Chamber with the Principal Partner of Earl Legal Service, Ahmed Isau, representing the CEO of Mohab Apparel Abdulrahman Mohammed, as Oladuntoye believed that his relationship with the apparel would further push his brand to the next level.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Plan To Destabilise Nigeria Is Real — SSS

THE State Security Service (SSS), on Friday, insisted that there were plans by some unnamed notable personalities in the country to subvert the nation. In a statement made available to newsmen in Abuja by its spokesperson, Dr Peter Afunanaya, the service pointed out that part of the orchestrations of the plotters was to engage in divisive acts as well as use inciting statements to pit one group against another in the country…

More Heads To Roll In UNILAG •Babalakin, Ogundipe Trade Words, Resumption In Jeopardy

MORE top officials of the embattled University of Lagos (UNILAG) are to be axed for alleged financial recklessness and mismanagement which consumed the institution’s Vice-Chancellor, Professor Oluwatoyin Ogundipe on Wednesday, the Governing Council, disclosed on Friday…

INEC Seeks Stakeholders Collaboration In Instituting Electoral Transparency

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has urged stakeholders in the electoral process to join the commission in deepening the use of technology and instituting a regime of transparency in electoral process. INEC Chairman, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, represented by Mr Festus Okoye, INEC National Commissioner and Chairman, Information and Voter Education Committee, made the call at a virtual…

How Bandits, Terrorists, Other Criminals Get Their Weapons —Retired Col. Majoyeogbe, Ex-Commandant, Army Intelligence School

Colonel Olanipekun Majoyeogbe retired from the Nigerian Army after holding various posts, including Commandant, Nigerian Army Intelligence School and Commandant, SSS Training School. In this interview by SUYI AYODELE, the graduate of English from the Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU), Ile Ife, speaks on various issues bordering on the Nigerian security situation…

National Assembly Acting Clerk Advocates E-Parliament

Acting Clerk to the National Assembly, Mr Olatunde Amos Ojo, has again restated his determination to transform the National Assembly “for better deliveries of constitutional responsibilities that is of international standard in lawmaking, representation and oversight…”