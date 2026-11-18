Ahead of the 2027 general elections, politicians seeking elective positions have been urged to accept the outcome of the elections, following the example of former President Goodluck Jonathan.

The call was made in Lagos at a media conference organised by the Journalists Monitoring Performance for Democratic Governance (JMPMG) to mark the kick-off of activities for the 70th birthday of Jonathan, slated for next year.

The conference was on Democracy, Free and Fair Elections and the Legacy of Dr Goodluck Jonathan.

Jonathan, then of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), handed over power in May 2015 after conceding defeat to the opposition, led at that time by the late ex-President Muhammadu Buhari.

The President of the group, Vincent Akpomefure, said asking politicians to learn from Jonathan is not the same as asking President Tinubu to hand over to the opposition, but that those who win or lose the election should accept the outcome in good faith.

“We are calling on politicians to learn from Dr Jonathan in the sense that they need to accept the outcome of the 2027 elections at the local, state and federal levels,” Akpomefure said.

He said the government and the opposition had the historic responsibility to fortify and sustain democracy for the prosperity and stability of Nigeria.

He said: “Few months ahead of this all-important election, we have seen evidence of intolerance, violent attacks and threats of even greater violence. The Chairman, Independent Electoral Commission (INEC), was singled out for attacks in London few days ago. Campaigns in Lagos and some parts of the country have been marked with violence by political opponents.”

“The January election is significant in many ways. It will be taking place exactly 60 years after the first military coup. The first military coup was January 15, 1966 while the Presidential election is slated for January 16, just a day after marking the January 15 military coup which unfortunately led to the Nigerian civil war that lasted for 30 months, leading to the death of over one million people,” Akpomefure said.

At the event, a book which includes data and relevant information on the politics and economy of Jonathan was also presented to the media.

The book, entitled ‘The President with The Golden Fingers’, is scheduled to be formally launched in March 2027 as part of activities marking the 70th birthday of the former Nigerian President.

According to Akpomefure, JMPMG wanted an election that would leave the nation with confidence, peace, trust and stability, without which Nigerians could neither speak of democracy, liberty nor press freedom.

“As journalists, we need to insist on peaceful campaigns devoid of threats and violence, devoid of religious and ethnic sentiments. We need to remember what the civil war cost us as a nation. It was the 1964 General Elections that stirred crisis and spurred a chain of events that snowballed into the civil war. We do not want to see a repeat of that ugly history,” he said.

The JMPMG chairman said it was necessary to call on Nigerians to rise up and defend free and fair elections, adding: “We do not want a situation where the election will be rigged by any of the parties. We want to learn from the milestones in our recent history which was what took place in 2015 when former President Goodluck Jonathan handed over to the opposition.”

The group noted that since 1960, the year 2015 was the first time a civilian-to-civilian transition took place from a ruling government to the opposition.

“The important point is not that a ruling party must hand over to the opposition only to proof a fair and free election. No. What we seek for is a free and fair electoral that Nigerians need to accept. If the ruling party wins, let the opposition respect the outcome of the election; if the opposition wins, let the ruling party respect the outcome of the election. We are not talking of just the presidential election, but both presidential and state elections,” he said.

“We are using the 2027 elections to signpost what Dr Jonathan did in 2015: Respect the will of the people. Nigerian politicians need to learn from the humility and sacrifices of Dr Goodluck Jonathan. He is Ijaw man and even as he was unable to predict when next his ethnic group would emerge to rule Nigeria again, yet he handed over and accepted defeat,” Akpomefure added.

The group said it would unveil the book to interrogate the 2015 elections, their peaceful nature and the peaceful handover that followed, just as it would also use the book to highlight the socio-political achievements of Jonathan as a politician who made personal sacrifices for sustainable democracy in Nigeria.

“The book is coming as a crucial chapter in our nation’s democratic journey. Goodluck: The President Who Ruled With Golden Fingers sets a strong foundation for understanding the man who rose from humble beginnings to Aso Rock. Without his humble background, he might not have thought of handing over after he lost the 2015 presidential election. This book is the story of a leader who chose peace over power, service over self, and nation-building over personal gain,” the group said.

ALSO READ: NTCA raises alarm over 42 tobacco industry interference incidents in Nigeria

The group disclosed that His Royal Majesty King (Dr) W. S. Joshua Igbugburu (CON, JP), the Ibenanawei of Bomo Kingdom in Southern Ijaw Local Government Area, Bayelsa State, has agreed to be the Royal Father of the day.

Igbugburu ascended the throne in 1958 at the age of 20 and is recognised as one of Nigeria’s and Africa’s longest-reigning monarchs. He was Chairman, South-East Council of Traditional Rulers in the era of regional government. He also served as the pioneer Chairman of the Bayelsa State Council of Traditional Rulers.

“Politically, the book shows the divine ladder of Dr Jonathan’s rise to become the first President from the Niger Delta, and this was shaped by the PDP zoning arrangement and by what many describe as humility, loyalty, and calmness. The chapter rightly presents him as a leader who did not aggressively seek power, but was sought by power,” Akpomefure concluded.