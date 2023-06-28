A Kogi-born Journalist, Israel Arogbonlo has said that the passion to improve the lives of less-privileged children inspired him to launch a Non-Governmental Organisation (NGO), the Mission for Better life in Slum Initiative (MBS).

Arogbonlo said this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Wednesday at the Optimum International School, Ipaja-Command Road, Ikola, Alimosho LGA, the venue of the inauguration.

He described the initiative as an advocacy-based foundation, which was meant to add value to indigent children, especially those living in slums.

Arogbonlo, who was an alumnus of the Optimum International School, also gave three students in the school scholarships to mark the inauguration. He said the names of the three benefiting students are Adekoya Mercy (SS2), Omeji Chibuike (JSS 1) and Fashola Daniel (Basic 3).

Arogbonlo said that the students were selected based on their academic performance and commitment to learning, adding that the scholarship will cover their tuition for a term.

He said: “This is an opportunity for me to identify with my Alma mater and I’m also using the event to mark my birthday being today, June 28.

“The objectives of the foundation is to promote media advocacy for children in low-income communities, advocating for a balanced society that prioritises quality of life for children, charity outreaches, among others.

“I envision a society where every child and adult has a voice of their own and actively combats social vices in their surroundings, so the MBS initiative was borne out of the desire to create a network of support for children living in slums.’’

Arogbonlo thanked God for the vision of MBS, saying that it was the dawn of a new day.

He promised to embrace media advocacy, adding that with the partnership of the fourth estate of the realm and other stakeholders, every child would be positively empowered.

The MBS founder called on government to step up in its responsibility of providing support for children living in slums, saying that by doing so, societal ills would be reduced to the barest minimum.





Earlier, a Senatorial Aspirant in the 2023 election, Barr. Natasha-Akpoti Uduaghan, said in a goodwill message that the foundation was a well thought-out vision for reaching out to less-privileged kids in society.

Uduaghan wished the celebrant well, praying he would have more wins on his chosen path.

Also, the Chairman of the day, Barr Francis Monye, celebrated the MBS founder, and pledged to sponsor a student of the school for a term as part of his support for the foundation.

Speaking, the youngest Certified Cloud Practitioner in Africa, who was the guest speaker at the event, Agboola Joshua, described the MBS founder as a passionate and selfless man.

Joshua assured the founder of his collaboration with the foundation to ensure that children took their place in the society, and become a formidable force to reckon with in adulthood.

Friends and family members amongst others who graced the event poured encomiums on Arogbonlo.

