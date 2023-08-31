An Imo-based journalist, Chidiebube Okeoma, has called for a thorough investigation into the gruesome murder of his mother, Mrs Patricia Okeoma.

He said raised the alarm that his mother was killed by a vehicle driver identified as Amos Ike for ritual purposes.

In a petition to the Imo state Commissioner of Police, Mohammed Ahmed Barde, Okeoma declared that the Okigwe police division lacked the capacity to prosecute the case.

He, however, called for the immediate transfer of the case file to the criminal investigation department of the Police command.

He said: “I want the case file transferred to the state CID for the thorough investigation of my mother’s assassination.”

In the petition signed by his lawyer, Barr Uche Nwoha, he lamented that Amos Ike had, on August 24th, along the Okigwe-Owerri road, murdered Mrs Patricia Okeoma, who was returning from a burial ceremony in Anara in the Isiala Mbano local government area of Imo state.





He further stated that Ike, while driving his RX Lexus vehicle, trailed his mother on the road to execute what he described as a “ritual plan”, where his mother was knocked down.

Okeoma expressed deep worries that after the incident, Ike absconded with his car and went into hiding for five days, while his mother gave up the ghost.

He described it as an intentional act by the driver to assassinate his mother, who is currently at the morgue.

