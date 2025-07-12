Journalism must resist new threats in digital age — Olorunyomi

VETERAN journalist, publisher, and media advocate, Mr Dapo Olorunyomi, has called on the Nigerian media industry to embrace innovation, deepen its democratic role, and resist growing threats from political repression, economic pressures, and digital disruptions.

Mr Olorunyomi stated this when he delivered public lecture entitled “Nigerian Journalism Under the Digital and Democratic Crossfire,” at the Faculty of Communication and Media Studies, Ajayi Crowther University, Oyo.

In his lecture, Mr Olorunyomi noted that while digital technologies have democratised the production and dissemination of news, they have also exposed the media to serious challenges such as disinformation, surveillance, algorithmic manipulation by global tech platforms, and increasing threats to journalist safety.

He warned that political and regulatory overreach, as seen in past episodes like the Twitter ban and proposed social media bills, continues to undermine press freedom, while economic pressures and elite ownership of media houses compromise editorial independence.

Highlighting case studies from the #EndSARS protests, Premium Times’ investigative journalism, and recent disinformation campaigns around the #EndBadGovernance protests, he illustrated both the resilience and vulnerability of the press in the face of adversity.

Looking ahead, Mr Olorunyomi identified key priorities for the survival and flourishing of Nigerian journalism such as strengthening institutional resilience, investing in media literacy, embracing fact-checking and cross-border collaborations, responsibly integrating AI into newsroom workflows, and advocating balanced regulatory frameworks that respect press freedom while ensuring accountability from global platforms.

“The future of Nigerian journalism,” he concluded, “will depend on how effectively we — as journalists, regulators, educators, and citizens — navigate the possibilities and perils of our time to ensure that journalism remains a pillar of our democracy.”

Earlier, while receiving Mr Olorunyomi, the university Vice Chancellor, Professor Abiodun Adebayo, commended him for his distinguished career in journalism and his tireless efforts to strengthen democracy and accountability in Nigeria through fearless reporting and institutional innovation.

“Your work has not only advanced the frontiers of journalism but also inspired countless young Nigerians to believe in the power of truth and civic responsibility,” Professor Adebayo remarked.

The Dean of the Faculty of Communication and Media Studies, Professor Oluwole Alabi, also praised Mr Olorunyomi for his thought-provoking insights and unwavering commitment to the ideals of the profession.

