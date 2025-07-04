Joshua Aaron recognised as one of Crest Africa’s Top 50 African voices in tech impact list

Crest Africa has unveiled its prestigious Top 50 Voices in African Tech 2025, and among the visionaries recognised is Joshua Aaron, a data and product strategy expert whose work is helping to shape the future of African technology.

Released on 30 June 2025, the list honours individuals driving meaningful impact through innovation, insight, and leadership. Joshua’s inclusion highlights his consistent contributions to data-driven product development, mentorship, and inclusive digital growth across the continent.

As a Senior Data Analyst at Websphere Solutions, Joshua plays a pivotal role in the evolution of Kobotrack, a personal finance platform designed to empower users through intelligent money management. He led improvements that transformed the platform into a more responsive, behaviour-informed tool, featuring predictive savings suggestions and habit-based financial tracking. These upgrades were not just technical; they were rooted in a deep understanding of user pain points, leading to smarter features that directly improved user experience and engagement.

His impact extends to AgentMe, a fast-growing African sales platform, where he developed an analytics framework that strengthened lead tracking and revealed friction points in the customer journey. The resulting updates led to measurable gains in performance and retention. Perhaps even more importantly, his work sparked a mindset shift within the team, embedding a culture of data-first decision-making and continuous improvement.

Beyond product execution, Joshua is known for building people. He provides mentorship and coaching to emerging product managers and data professionals across Nigeria and the United Kingdom. He recently launched a free digital resource hub tailored to those entering the tech space, offering practical guidance to help early-career professionals thrive. His dedication to developing others is one of the many reasons he is recognised not just as a strategist, but as a builder of the ecosystem itself.

Academically, Joshua holds a Master’s degree in Data Analytics and Technologies from the University of Bolton, with published research and frequent speaking engagements on the future of analytics in emerging markets. He has been invited to contribute to international panels exploring the intersection of data, product strategy, and financial inclusion.

Currently, he is leading a customer intelligence initiative at Kobotrack, using business intelligence tools to personalise financial pathways and improve outcomes for diverse users across Nigeria. By combining analytical rigour with human-centred design, Joshua ensures that product decisions are driven by purpose, not trends.

Being named one of Crest Africa’s Top 50 Voices in African Tech is a milestone that reflects Joshua Aaron’s belief that great products start with understanding people. For him, technology is not just about features; it is about impact, and it is about building a future that works for everyone.

With leaders like Joshua guiding the way, African tech is not only advancing — it is transforming lives.