Josephine Macleod expresses gratitude over Scottish Conservative MSP candidate selection

Josephine Oboh Macleod has been selected as the Scottish Conservative and Unionist candidate for Glasgow Easterhouse and Springburn.

In her statement, Macleod conveyed her sincere appreciation for the opportunity to represent the community.

She remarked, “I am honoured to have been selected as the Scottish Conservative and Unionist candidate for Easterhouse and Springburn constituency.”

Macleod underscored the critical need to advocate for local voices, foster opportunities, and drive meaningful change within the community.

She expressed her commitment to these principles, stating, “It is a privilege to represent a community that is of great importance to me, and I am dedicated to diligently advocating for local voices, promoting opportunities, and effecting meaningful change.”

Furthermore, Macleod highlighted her eagerness to collaborate with various stakeholders to build a stronger and more equitable future for the constituency.

“I look forward to working with others to create a more robust and fair future,” she added.

Her selection also carries significant symbolic weight, illustrating the Scottish Conservative and Unionist Party’s dedication to diversity and inclusion within the current political landscape.

Macleod noted, “My selection represents the party’s commitment to embracing diversity and inclusion in today’s political climate.”

As a representative of the Scottish Conservative Party, Macleod reaffirmed her dedication to contributing to the restoration of common sense in Scottish politics.

“I am proud to represent the Scottish Conservative Party and strive to restore common sense to our political discourse,” she concluded.

Macleod’s candidacy has attracted considerable attention within the constituency. Her commitment to advocating for local voices and fostering opportunities is anticipated to resonate with voters, positioning her to make a significant impact in the realm of Scottish politics.