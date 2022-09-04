JOS MARKET CONTROVERSY: Some people are trying to use religion to cause division in our state —Danladi Atu

The plan by the Plateau State government to engage Jaiz Bank to finance the reconstruction of Jos Main Market, gutted by fire in 2002, has been generating controversies. In this interview with ISAAC SHOBAYO, Secretary to the Plateau State Government, Professor DanladiAtu, speaks on the controversies and why the market is important to the state.

Sir, why is the plan by the state government to rebuild Jos Main market generating so much controversy?

When the governor gets the mandate from the people, part of the critical engagement with the people or pillars is the issue of peace, security, and good governance. In driving this process, he put many structures in place. Some of them are the Peace Building Agency. The government is also strengthening Operations Rainbow, which it inherited from its predecessor to the point that it attracted foreign donors. Today, it has some of the best equipment in terms of early warning signals. On the arrangement to build Jos Main Market, one of the reasons the government wants to rebuild the market is that it has become a hideout or a rendezvous for criminals. They used the place as a hideout to launch attacks on innocent citizens of the state. Equally, the government noted the importance of the market for driving the economy of the state. As far back as 1989, that market was raking in an average of N18 million a month. Then it was a big source of revenue for the state. That market also engaged a lot of people, directly or indirectly. In other words, it helped to take the youths off the streets. Basically, I will say that was part of our rationale for thinking about how to rebuild the market.

When the market got burnt in 2002, a committee was set up to unravel the cause of the fire, but up till today its report has not seen the light of the day. Don’t you think if the government revisited the report it would help in determining what went wrong and also to know if that place is still suitable for a market of such magnitude?

You are quite correct, but since the coming on board of Governor Lalong in 2015, we have been looking and searching but could not lay our hands on the report. There are certain questions we asked ourselves: will the market be secured? What is the feasibility of that market? If that market was insured, apparently, the market would have been reviewed now through that insurance. The feasibility study indicates that the place is still viable. That is why you see people hawking around the area. I want to turn your mind to the Rukuba Road Market, in which the government invested so much money to build. When former Governor Joshua Dariye built it as an alternative market pending when this burned market would be constructed, the Rukuba market came on board. When Jonah Jang took over, he invested heavily in the same market again. Today, 60 per cent of the stalls are not occupied. Rather, people will prefer to go to the Ahmadu Bello Way to hawk. The terminus is a full factor by virtue of the fact that it connects so many places; it is a nexus. So the nexus of the city of Jos is Terminus. From there, you can connect different parts of the state and neighboring states. We spent a lot of money chasing people out of that area. If you drive them today, tomorrow you will see them there again. To stop all this disorderliness, it is better that we rebuild the market. People from all walks of life trade there, which tells you that it is the commercial nerve centre of the state. The highest point of interaction and exchange of goods and services is the Terminus area.

Since the inception of this administration, it has signed quite a number of unsuccessful memoranda of understanding with many financial institutions. Now why the choice of Jaiz Bank?

You are correct; we have entered into a number of failed memoranda of understanding with individuals, banks, and others. We learn from history that what the other banks were afraid of is what this bank is offering. Most of them will tell you that we must surrender our sovereign guarantee. That is, your money will be deducted from the source until full payment. And we have learnt our lesson. You recalled the Midland Bank loan that was collected by the administration of the late Chief Solomon Lar. Many viable projects were completed as a result of this, the majority of which are still visible today. But up till today, we are still repaying that loan. What I want to point out is that we are still paying those loans with interests. When we initially tried to obtain loan, the interest was high. It was two digits. Those who said they would come with their money to invest, when they came, they said we had to invest 60 per cent of the money and they would invest 40 per cent. Why are we looking for an investor in the first place if we have up to 60 per cent of the total funds? All over the world now, investment is through PPP. To drive this, you have to look at alternative revenue streams that would come to you at a cheaper cost.

Now the question is why Jaiz Bank? Jaiz comes to the fore on two major grounds. We felt it was a good source of empowerment for our people. Let us replicate it here. Let me correct the impression that is going round that Jaiz will take 60 per cent of the market and retain the market for 40 years. It is not true, Jaiz Bank is not a developer in the first place. The project is akin to contract financing, like the flyover we are building now. It is contract financing. The contractor came with his financier, which is the bank that would help him finance the project. So every month, there is an amount we pay the bank. In turn, the bank gives him the money, not the state government In this case, Jaiz is not a developer of this market at all; Jaiz is only a financier to the investor who is building the market. Our role here is to ensure that 60 per cent of the shops are sold out. Jaiz Bank has no hand in managing the market or allocation of stalls. The contractor brought the investor. No developer will build the market at the rate at which Jaiz Bank has given them. One because their rate is N98, 000 per square meter, but the rest said they can’t do it like that, but Jaiz does it in such a way that the developer makes marginal profits. How do they increase the marginal profit? They try to help developers secure some of these building materials from source; they pay in advance and have all the building materials directly from source. If at the end of the day, 60 per cent of the shops are sold, the developer will make a small profit to repay Jaiz Bank. The allocation will be done by the Jos Market Authority. Jaiz Bank is not a manager of the market at all. Another erroneous impression is that Jaiz Bank is going to maintain the market for 40 years. What it means is that the beneficiaries of those markets, who are largely Plateau people, are the ones who pay back the money. For instance, if I buy a shop for N1.8 million, I will source for money, pay and run the shop for the stipulated period of time. Jaiz Bank is not a developer; it is only interested in the number of shops you sell and for you to return their money and that of the developer.

How does the state government view the religious dimension being attached to the controversy?

It is being used erroneously because commerce has no religious or ethnic boundaries. If you go to the market, there is nothing like discrimination. You buy whatever you want to buy, not minding whether the person is of your religion or not. I don’t think commerce is done along ethnic or religious lines. Why does it work in one place but not in another? Is it that our own Christianity is different from their own? We are surprised that some people have come up with the assumption that Jaiz Bank will use this to Islamize Plateau State. How can this be possible in this century? But in terms of commerce, we have been doing things together. We have seen Muslims that have been donating to churches. Former Governor Ahmed Muazu contributed to the building of KhalKum University. He went through a missionary school and he appreciated it. If M.I Musa, an engineer, in Jos East roofed a church there, would Christians accept it or reject it, saying he was going to Islamise the people? I think people just want to use religion to cause division and get cheap popularity. The future of our people should not be diluted by commerce or trade. The rebuilding of the market is supposed to be a source of unity for all of us. We should shun primordial sentiment.

The governor has asked members of the state House of Assembly to consult their constituencies on the rebuilding of the market. If, at the end of the day, the people still say no, what would be the next line of action?

The governor was elected by the people. He is a true democrat and that is why he told them to consult their constituencies. Some opposed it innocently because they were not well informed. Those ones need to be informed. There are those who oppose it negatively because they don’t want the government to succeed. I want to say that Jaiz Bank will not conform to corruption.

