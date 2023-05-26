In order to halt the menace of vandalism on its network, the Management of Jos Electricity Distribution Plc has commenced a massive sensitization of communities and local security – Vigilante groups in Plateau State.

The company also distributed some items torch lights and whistles to support the local security operations in their respective territories.

Speaking at the various fora which took place at the palace of the Rantya community district, Kukum community, Shen community, Dei Du community and Kangan Sarki community, the Managing Director, Engr Abdul Bello Mohammed called on the local security to help protect electricity transformers in their various localities.

Represented by the Chief Security Officer of the company, Musa Abdullahi, the Managing Director said security should be seen as everybody’s business.

He charged them to take ownership of the company’s facilities situated in their area saying that the security, economic and social problems that might sprout from vandalism cannot be underestimated.

“Let me tell you. When there is a case of vandalism, we are exposed to a lot of dangers. When our communities are thrown into darkness, we are exposed to insecurity, the social life of the affected communities would be thrown into a quandary and the economic life would be halted,” he said.

He further stated, “If you help in protecting these assets, you are equally helping yourself not the company alone. Management is ready to partner with vigilante groups and critical community stakeholders so as to chase away vandals from our networks.”

He promised that the company would not waiver on its quest to deliver quality service to its numerous customers in Plateau, Bauchi, Benue and Gombe States.

In their separate remarks, Davou James of Kangan Sarki community, Pwajok Moses, Victor James of Shen Village, Sunday Dung, Iliya Cholom of Shen Relief transformer, John Gyang, George Gabriel and Doi Du of Kukum community all thanked the management of Jos Electricity Distribution Plc for partnering with them in the fight against vandalism which they said had greatly affected them.

It would be recalled that in an attempt to fight the scourge of vandalism, the security department of the company had installed some solar power lights around some transformers.

Efforts are currently on to install electronic gadgets that will alert residents in case of tampering on transformers.





