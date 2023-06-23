The John Odigie-Oyegun Public Service Academy (JOOPSA), Edo State, has partnered with a leading US-based online institution, Nexford University, to revolutionize digital learning through the training and re-training of public and civil servants on service delivery.

The Director-General of JOOPSA, Imuwahen Ajoonu, who stated this in Benin City on Friday, said that through the strategic partnership, the Edo State Government had introduced an innovative digitalization learning platform, aiming to equip its workforce with the skills needed to thrive in the digital age and contribute to the state’s economic growth.

According to her, “In this disruptive age, digitalization has emerged as a critical driver of progress and competitiveness in today’s fast-paced world.

“This pioneering collaboration promises to offer a host of benefits to civil and public servants across Edo State. By leveraging the potential of online platforms, professionals will gain access to a diverse array of courses, resources, and interactive tools at their convenience.

“The flexibility provided by this digital initiative will empower individuals to augment their knowledge and skills while effectively managing their work commitments.”

Ajoonu added that the digitalisation learning initiative leveraged Nexford University’s expertise in delivering high-quality, flexible online education to provide accessible learning opportunities to individuals in Edo State.

She said that the partnership aimed to bridge the skills gap by offering comprehensive programmes in various digital disciplines, including data analytics, digital marketing, artificial intelligence, cybersecurity among others.

She further said that one of the key advantages of the collaboration is the blending of online and offline learning through JOOPSA’s extensive network of learning in the state.

“This hybrid approach enables civil and public servants to access digital courses while also benefitting from remote and face-to-face interactions with qualified instructors, creating a well-rounded learning experience.

“Our collaboration with Nexford University marks a significant milestone in our pursuit of the MEGA agenda of Governor Obaseki in Edo State. By harnessing the power of digitalisation, we are empowering the Edo workforce with the skills needed to excel in the modern workforce and contribute to the socio-economic development of our state,” Aoojonu reiterated.

Nexford University representative, Zahra Safavian, while stressing the importance of the partnership, expressed happiness at the collaboration.





“We are thrilled to be part of this groundbreaking initiative in Edo State. Our goal is to create a learning environment that fosters innovation, and creativity, and prepares individuals for the jobs of tomorrow,” Safavian said.

The launch of the online learning programme has received positive responses from the state government and participants.

Many of the participants were of the view that the initiative as a catalyst for economic growth and development, would equip them iwith the skills necessary to embrace digital transformation and capitalise on emerging opportunities.

As the digital landscape continues to evolve, partnerships like JOOPSA and Nexford University’s collaboration in Edo serve as a shining example of how institutions and organizations can come together to address the needs of the digital age.

READ ALSO FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE