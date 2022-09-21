Jonathan, Makinde, others flag off Integrated Market-Trader Management System in Ibadan

Former President Good luck Jonathan, Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo state and a host of other dignitaries will flag off Integrated Market-Trader Revenue Management System on Thursday in Ibadan, Oyo State.

Disclosing this to the newsmen, the Chairman of Market Traders Association of Nigeria, (MATAN) Ambassador Olakunle Moses Johnson stated that the project will be launched in all the 774 local government areas of the state.

He said the project is based on the need to harmonize the ease of transacting business with the government.

According to him, ‘We have all unanimously resolved to boost the value of our currency in the international market and on the global exchange platform.

Being an informal sector, this will contribute greatly to the expansion of the tax net and members’ revenue-to-government remittance system, such as the Personal Income Tax(PIT).

This project has a number of benefits to traders, with include but not limited to free legal services, the exercise of capturing data of all traders in Nigeria in phases in conjunction with Sterling Bank and security of lives and properties of traders, giving of digital identity to them, access to non-interest loan harness inherent opportunities of the marketplace.

We are in the process of conducting an enumeration of this, we are already in partnership with the Nigeria Export Promotion Council and ready to start facilitating the exportation of our indigenous products.

This will help us to contribute our unreserved without collateral, insurance of life and goods of members and many more other partners.

