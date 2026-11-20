..says democracy still standing because of his sacrifices

The National Chairman of the Labour Party (LP), Senator Nenadi Usman, has celebrated former President Goodluck Jonathan on his 69th birthday, describing him as a statesman whose commitment to national peace and stability has continued to strengthen Nigeria’s democracy.

Usman, in a congratulatory message made available to journalists in Abuja, commended the former President for his exemplary leadership, uncommon love for Nigeria and sacrifices for the survival of the country’s democratic system.

The Labour Party chairman particularly eulogised the former President for placing national interest above personal political ambition, recalling his famous declaration that his ambition was not worth the blood of any Nigerian.

She averred that President Jonathan’s decision to prioritise peace over political considerations demonstrated exceptional statesmanship and a commitment to the unity and stability of the country.

According to her, “It is this uncommon love for Nigeria that made you sacrifice your personal political ambition in the service of our nation. You famously told Nigerians that your ambition was not worth the blood of any Nigerian, and when the time came to practise what you preached, you lived up to that principle.”

She added: “Like I have always maintained, the democracy we enjoy today is still standing because of the enormous sacrifices you made for our nation.”

Usman, who described Jonathan as a mentor and a leader whose kindness transcends political and personal relationships, said his decision as Commander-in-Chief to choose peace over political showmanship remained a remarkable example for contemporary Nigerian politicians.

She therefore challenged present-day political actors, particularly those aspiring to the presidency, to demonstrate similar restraint and patriotism as the country prepares for the 2027 general elections.

“As Commander-in-Chief, you chose peace over political showmanship. And, as I have often wondered, given the enormity of the inflammatory rhetoric emanating from the camps of political actors today, one cannot help but ask whether any of the present-day presidential candidates would demonstrate the same statesmanship and make such enormous personal sacrifices in the overriding interest of our nation,” she stated.

The LP chairman also acknowledged Jonathan’s continued contributions to democracy and good governance beyond his years in office, particularly through the Goodluck Jonathan Foundation, which she said had remained at the forefront of promoting credible elections and good governance across sub-Saharan Africa.

She recalled his November 17 admonition to Nigerian politicians to allow their love for the country to guide their utterances and actions ahead of the 2027 elections, expressing hope that political leaders would embrace his counsel.

Praying for God’s continued blessings, good health and long life for the former President, the LP chairman said Nigeria still had much to benefit from his experience, wisdom and humanity, describing him as “my boss and mentor” as she wished him a happy 69th birthday.