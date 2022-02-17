Jonathan, WAEF mourn Amos Sawyer, former President of Liberia

Former President, Dr Goodluck Ebele Jonathan has condoled with the government and people of Liberia over the demise of Amos Sawyer, former interim president of the country.

Jonathan in a condolence message on behalf of the West African Elders Forum (WAEF) and the Goodluck Jonathan Foundation (GJF), described the late leader as a distinguished academic, activist, politician and African icon renowned for his patriotism and promotion of peace in the West Africa region.

Wealth Dickson Ominabo, Communications Officer for GJF in a statement quoted Jonathan as saying, “Goodluck Jonathan Foundation and the West African Elders Forum are deeply saddened by the news of his death, as he was a committed member of the Forum, a friend and partner in progress in our quest for peace and sustainable development of Africa.

“He was an illustrious leader, a voice of truth and a good role model to many across the African continent for his wisdom and political thoughts on the need for a just, peaceful and inclusive Africa.

“Our prayers are with his family, the government and people of Liberia, his friends and colleagues around the world. Dr Sawyer will be remembered for his patriotism and promotion of peace and democracy across Africa.”

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

We Have Not Had Water Supply In Months ― Abeokuta Residents

In spite of the huge investment in the water sector by the government and international organisations, water scarcity has grown to become a perennial nightmare for residents of Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital. This report x-rays the lives and experiences of residents in getting clean, potable and affordable water amidst the surge of COVID-19 cases in the state…BBNaija 2020 housemate. BBNaija 2020 housemate

Selfies, video calls and Chinese documentaries: The things you’ll meet onboard Lagos-Ibadan train

The Lagos-Ibadan railway was inaugurated recently for a full paid operation by the Nigerian Railway Corporation after about a year of free test-run. Our reporter joined the train to and fro Lagos from Ibadan and tells his experience in this report…BBNaija 2020 housemate. BBNaija 2020 housemate