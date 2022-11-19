Jonathan sacrificed personal ambition for country ― Buhari

Former President Goodluck Jonathan sacrifice personal ambition for the greater good of the country and is successfully winning the hearts of Nigerians and the world as a man of peace, by carrying on his legacy of truce and amity to many countries.

President Muhammadu Buhari made this assertion in a message, on behalf of the government and Nigerians, to mark the 65th birthday of the former president on Saturday.

According to a statement issued by Femi Adesina, Special Adviser to the President (Media & Publicity), President Buhari noted the unique position of the former President in the growth and development of the nation.

The President joined the family, particularly his wife, Patience, and mother, Eunice, in celebrating another milestone in the former President’s life, recalling his political journey, which has been evidently shaped by the mercies and grace of the Almighty God, starting as Deputy Governor, 1999-2005, Governor, 2005 -2007, Vice President, 2007-2010 and President, 2010-2015.

The President expressed the belief that the friendliness, loyalty, and humility of Dr Jonathan continued to open opportunities for service to humanity while defining a path for the former President to invest in people, institutions, and nations.

As Dr Jonathan clocks 65, President Buhari prayed for his well-being and that of his family.

