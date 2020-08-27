Former President, Dr Goodluck Jonathan, has congratulated the President of the African Development Bank (AfDB), Dr Akinwunmi Adesina on his re-election by the Board of Governors of the Bank.

He noted in a statement issued on Thursday, he said he was proud of Dr Adesina because he has remained consistent as a man of vision and considerable capacity; traits he generously put to use while serving as a key member of our administration’s economic team and minister of agriculture.

Jonathan added: “His first term as President of AfDB brought about exemplary leadership, significant achievements and broken records, especially with the bank’s recent unprecedented capital increase by 125% to $208 billion.

“With his re-election and focus on infrastructural development, youth empowerment and regional integration, I believe that AfDB will continue to strongly reflect the voice, vision and aspirations of the founding fathers of the Bank.

“I urge him to deploy his astute managerial skill to ensure that the positive impact of the Bank’s development initiatives is felt across the continent.

