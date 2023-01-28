Jonathan condoles with Nasarawa Gov Sule over son’s death

By Joseph Inokotong
Jonathan
Former President Dr Goodluck Jonathan has commiserated with the Governor of Nasarawa State Engr. Abdullahi A. Sule, on the passing of his son, Hassan A. A Sule, who died last Thursday at the age of 36 years.
In a condolence message to Governor Sule, Jonathan described his death as painful and prayed to God to comfort the family and the people of Nasarawa State.
The former President stated: “I convey my deepest condolences to the Governor of Nasarawa State Engr. Abdullahi A. Sule, his family and the Government and people of Nasarawa State on the passing of his son, Hassan A. A. Sule.
“Hassan was your cherished son and a strong pillar in the family who was well-loved because of his leadership role and inspiring disposition, not just in the family but also among his peers.
“His sudden death at a young age is a painful experience for the family, his friends and associates. May God comfort the family, forgive his shortcomings and grant him eternal rest.”

