Jonathan, Botswana president, govs to receive democracy hero awards

Former President Goodluck Ebele Jonathan and other notable personalities who have made significant contributions towards the development of democratic governance will be honoured at the 2025 edition of the Democracy Heroes Award Africa.

Organised by the Face of Democracy Nigeria Projects (FDN Projects), among those expected to be honoured include the President of Botswana, Duma Gideon Boko, Governors of Borno, Cross River, Ondo, Oyo and Katsina.

Others include, governors of Delta, Ebonyi, Kaduna, Kebbi, the FCT Minister, Ezenwo Nyesom Wike and other notable individuals from the political, business and entertainment world.

With the theme,: “Legacy of leadership: Powering Africa’s future”, Democracy Heroes Award Africa 2025 will hold on 16th of October at Transcorp Hilton Hotel Abuja.

Democracy Heroes Award recognizes political leaders for their contributions in deepening the culture of democracy in the country through impactful projects.

It also recognizes entrepreneurs, business and entertainers whose contributions have helped in entrenching stability through job creation, youth empowerment and poverty alleviation measures.

The Project Director FDN, Olufunsho Ajagbonna while congratulating winners of the awards said the organization will continue to encourage excellent performance by recognising those who have distinguished themselves in serving the people.

