Jonathan, Babangida, Gov Abiodun, Yakassai mourn Shonekan

Eminent Nigerian leaders have continued to express sadness over the news of the passing on of former head of the Interim National Government, Chief Ernest Shonekan who died Tuesday at the age of 85.

In a condolence message to the Shonekan family and the Government of Ogun State, former President Goodluck Jonathan described him as “an elder statesman, well-loved for his sincerity and sense of purpose.”

The former president further said: “As a leader, Chief Shonekan was well respected because of the enormous goodwill he brought into governance. He was a compassionate and determined administrator, a peacemaker and bridge-builder who stepped in to lead the nation at a very difficult time in the history of its political evolution.

“Before he assumed office as the head of the Interim National Government in 1993, Chief Shonekan had become a boardroom guru, having established himself as a foremost industrialist and one of the leaders of the business world.

“He left enduring legacies, part of which was his considerable effort towards mainstreaming the private sector in the development drive of the nation, especially with the institutionalisation of the Nigerian Economic Summit Group (NESG), which he founded.

“He will be remembered for his great wisdom, peaceful disposition, the goodwill he extended to all as well as his significant contributions to the growth of the economy of the nation.”

We have lost an uncommon patriot ― IBB

Former Military President, General Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida described Shonekan’s death as shocking.

He said the death of Shonekan who “is one of Nigeria’s finest brains and patriots came to me this morning (Tuesday) with a helpless awe.”

Babangida stated this in a press statement he personally signed and made available to the newsmen in Minna.

The elder statesman said: “I hadn’t the faintest idea that Chief Ernest Shonekan would depart this sinful world too soon, even at 85. He was a man, a leader and an uncommon patriot who had a presence of mind and whose understanding of Nigeria was profound and remarkable. It is indeed a personal loss to me.

“Chief Ernest Shonekan was one of our cerebral minds during our time in government. He was the architect of our principle of the free-market economy which helped to open up the system for robust participation by the private sector.

“The liberalisation of the economy, the investment and boost in the agricultural sector and budget management approach were part of his brainchild.

“I recollect very vividly how he used to give us tutorials on budget, planning and management of national resources, each time he was invited to our session. At each budget year, Chief Shonekan would be invited to critique our budget proposals and give us further input to enrich the final budget. He was a man of ideas and ideals.

“He was prudent and preached so much about fiscal discipline.

“It was therefore timely for us to appoint him as head of the Interim Government to help stabilize the polity at a most trying period of our country’s political evolution. He was a calm personality whose managerial skills were foretold in the way and manner he managed a lot of blue-chip companies.”

Shonekan’s death, a colossal loss, says Abiodun

Ogun State governor, Dapo Abiodun, has described the passage of Shonekan as a colossal loss to the state in particular and Nigeria in general.

Abiodun in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Kunle Somorin, expressed grief that Chief Shonekan who was a former chairman of the UAC Nigeria Plc. passed on at a period Nigeria needed his experience most as a technocrat.

He said, “Chief Shonekan was a first-class administrator, boardroom guru and astute leader whose imprint in the business and political firmaments can not be erased. His commitment to a peaceful resolution and patriotic fervour will live after him.

“Chief Shonekan, an Egba traditional chief (Babasale of Egbaland), was a true Nigerian who spent most of his life for the betterment of the country,” the statement said.

While noting that his death has created a huge vacuum in Nigeria, and Egbaland, Gov Abiodun prayed for the repose of the deceased’s soul and that God will comfort his immediate family and the Egba Traditional Council.

Nigeria lost a prominent man–Yakasai

Former Special Adviser on National Assembly Matters to the late former President Shehu Shagari, Alhaji Tanko Yakasai, has said that the death of Chief Shonekan was sad to the county.

According to him, “it was very unfortunate that the country lost a highly intelligent person.”

He added that late Chief Sonekan played a very important role in the nation-building and the development of this country.

“I pray Allah to give his family the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss.”

Shonekan, who headed the ING between August 26 and November 17 1993, breathed his last in Lagos, early Tuesday at the age of 85.

