Joke Silva makes emotional return to stage with RMD

Veteran Nollywood actress, Joke Silva, has once again demonstrated that her passion for acting remains undiminished, making a return to the entertainment spotlight two months after the death of her husband, Olu Jacobs.

The actress recently reunited with her longtime colleague, Richard Mofe-Damijo, popularly known as RMD, for a live theatrical production entitled “A Husband’s Wife”, staged at the CANEX event on November 7.

The production, which brought two of Nollywood’s most celebrated acting personalities together, offered an exciting moment for theatre lovers and admirers who have continued to appreciate Silva’s contributions to the entertainment industry.

Sharing highlights from the performance on social media, the production outfit, Lufodo, described the evening as an emotional journey that moved from the quiet tenderness of a long marriage to an unexpected final toast that left the audience with gasps, laughter and silence.

The play, written by Tyrone Terrance and directed by Bunmi Adewale, was produced by Lufodo, with Silva and RMD delivering what the production team described as an unforgettable theatrical experience.

For Silva, the appearance carries a significance beyond another acting engagement. Since the passing of her husband, the actress has largely maintained a relatively private profile, making her return to the stage a welcome development for fans who have missed seeing her in action.

Her appearance also serves as a reminder that while life may present painful chapters, passion, purpose and professional commitment can provide renewed reasons to embrace the spotlight.

Interestingly, Silva and RMD share a rich history in the Nigerian film industry, with both actors having established themselves as enduring forces whose performances have continued to command respect across generations.

Their reunion in ‘A Husband’s Wife’ is therefore more than a meeting of two familiar faces; it is a celebration of experience, theatrical excellence and the enduring appeal of seasoned performers.