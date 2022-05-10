Joint tactical team repels bandits’ attack, rescues 15 kidnapped victims in Niger

Niger State Police Command has announced the rescue of about 15 kidnapped victims unhurt from their abductors during a gun duel between the joint Security Tactical teams, some Vigilantee members and gunmen suspected to be armed bandits.

The bandits were said to have scampered for safety and abandoned two of their operational motorcycles, following the superior firepower of the joint security tactical teams.

The incident was said to have occurred on Monday, May 9, 2022, at about 8:30 pm around Jellako Village in Rafi Local Government Area of the state following a tip-off by some concerned citizens that some armed bandits were sighted in the area.

Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) of the Command, DSP Wasiu Abiodun, stated this in a press statement issued and made available to journalists on Tuesday in Minna, the state capital.

The PPRO said, “the victims were rescued unhurt by the teams and taken to a nearby hospital for medical attention while the two motorcycles were equally recovered.”

He however assured that the victims will soon be reunited with their families after receiving medical attention.





