From Leon Usigbe, Abuja

The Atiku/Okowa Presidential Campaign Organization has called on Nigerians, all lovers of democracy and believers in the Nigerian nationhood to join forces with the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, and his running mate, Ifeanyi Okowa, to save the country from its current drift by coming out enmasse to elect the duo on Saturday.

In a statement issued on Sunday by its spokesperson, Kola Ologbondiyan, the campaign saluted Nigerians for their overwhelming support for the PDP flag bearer “as being demonstrated by the unprecedented overflowing crowd at our campaign rallies, deluge of goodwill, prayers and solidarity in all our engagements across the six Geo-Political Zones ahead of the election.”

It added: “Such massive support and organic followership not only point to the confidence and trust Nigerians across board has in Atiku Abubakar and his running mate, Sen. Ifeanyi Okowa, but also show that the APC and its deflated Presidential Candidate have no foothold in any part of the country.

“The candidature of Atiku Abubakar is a national project firmly built on equity, fairness, justice and which enjoys the acceptance and support of all Nigerians, irrespective of ethnicity and creed, in the collective resolve to rescue our nation from the woes of the harrowing misrule of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

“This is because Atiku Abubakar stands out as the candidate with the blueprint, most preferred programs and a readiness to lead our nation to the path of unity, national stability and economic recovery

Atiku in his Marshall Plan has showcased the readiness to unify our nation, guarantee her security, revive the economy and steer her away from the looming danger of crisis, brawling and rioting into which she has been sunk by the APC.”

The Atiku/Okowa Campaign urged Nigerians to rekindle their hopes in line with the Atiku Call for a Government of National Unity (GNU) under his leadership as the elected President so as to revamp our national productivity, restore the nation’s dignity and take back its pride of place in the comity of nation as one of the largest and strongest economies of the world.