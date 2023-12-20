A group under the aegis of Concerned Edo Citizens Forum (CECF) has called on Dr. Ernest Afolabi Umakhihe, a distinguished Edo indigene to join the race for the 2024 Edo State Governorship election.

Addressing newsmen during a world press conference on Tuesday in Benin, the CECF Coordinator, Endurance Dirisu and the Director, Publicity and Mobilization, Comrade Felix Osas Osagie appealed to Umakhihe to accept the patriotic call to serve the state.

Explaining the need for him to join the race, Dirisu said, “we are strongly convinced that Dr. Ernest Afolabi Umakhihe possess the requisite criteria and is also rich in experience in public sectors over the years motivated our conclusion.”

Dirisu who described Umakhihe as a home boy, said he hails from Otuo, in Owan East Local Government Area of the State and has worked and lived in the state.

“After critical evaluation of all the aspirants’ vis a vis the development of our dear state (Edo State), it has become necessary at this material time to call on a man with distinguish characteristics, determined, well equipped with experience and total love for humanity, therefore.

“We humbly call on Dr. Ernest Afolahi Umakhihe to humbly join Edo State Governorship race.

“The situation in Edo state today demands for great personality like him who have great intellect and capacity to turn things around for good and betterment of Edo State.

“Hence, we hereby as a matter of patriotism call on Dr. Ernest Afolahi Umakhihe to join the race accordingly,” he said.

The group noted that Umakhihe is a home boy born at Iyeu Quarters,Otuo, Owan East Local Government Area of Edo State and a product of Edo College and University of Benin.

