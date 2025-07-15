Join any opposition party to unseat Tinubu, Reps member urges Nigerians

A member of the House of Representatives representing Okpe/Sapele/Uvwie Federal Constituency under the Labour Party (LP), Hon. Benedict Etanabene, has called on Nigerians dissatisfied with the current administration to join any opposition party of their choice to demand better governance, saying that the existence of strong alternative platforms is vital for a thriving democracy.

Speaking during a press conference in Warri, Delta State, Etanabene charged citizens to wake up to the failings of Nigeria’s brand of democracy, which he described as a “capitalist model unsuited to African realities,” arguing that weak institutions and over-centralised executive powers continue to stifle democratic development and accountability.

“I encourage meaningful Nigerians who are not satisfied with the current ruling leadership style of Nigeria to join any of the opposition parties of their choice to put pressure on the Government for better performance. The existence of the Labour Party and the newly formed ADC is good for our democracy,” he stated.

Etanabene lamented the ongoing erosion of the principle of separation of powers, stating that the executive arm—both at the federal and state levels—has effectively taken over the legislature, rendering it a rubber stamp in the eyes of the public.

“Every President and Governor wants to have the Speaker and leadership of their choice. So, where is the separation of power, which is the recipe for growth in any nation?

“Even opposition parties are coerced into producing ‘cooperating’ minority leaders. This is anti-democratic,” he said.

Turning to Nigeria’s electoral process, the lawmaker stressed that free and fair elections remain the cornerstone of any democracy.

He noted that without significant reforms, including the amendment of the Electoral Act, Nigeria risks entrenching bad governance through flawed elections.

“A good electoral process is the very first foundation stone in any successful democracy. Therefore, how we appoint electoral umpires matters a lot,” he said. “The loopholes witnessed in the 2023 elections must be addressed.”

Etanabene also condemned the culture of political decamping, which he said undermines the credibility of legislators and diminishes public trust. He cited constitutional provisions that require lawmakers who defect from their parties without valid justification to automatically vacate their seats.

“The recent cross-carpeting of politicians from one party to another has reduced the standard of credibility expected of such highly placed individuals. It is morally and lawfully not good,” he stated.

On the state of the Labour Party, Etanabene dismissed claims of internal crisis, describing existing issues as mere disagreements on party direction. He affirmed that Barr. Julius Abure remains the party’s national chairman and the INEC records clearly reflect this.

In a final note, the lawmaker praised the role of the Nigerian press as the fourth estate of the realm, commending journalists for their continuous efforts in holding power to account.

He further reiterated the importance of opposition coalitions in strengthening democracy.

“Any ruling party that does not want opposition is anti-democratic. The coming together of opposition forces is a welcome development that will only strengthen our system.”

The press conference underscored Etanabene’s growing reputation as a vocal advocate for democratic reform, institutional independence, and political integrity.