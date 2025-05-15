Johnvents joins rice market, targets Senegal, Gambia

As part of efforts to strengthen food security and make food available at the doorsteps of Nigerians and West Africans, a leading multinational agribusiness and manufacturing group, Johnvents Group, has diversified into rice marketing.

The Head of Business, Johnvents DMCC, a subsidiary of Johnvents Group, Sanjay Puhorit, who disclosed this, said the manufacturing group made its first shipment of Johnvents Rice to Senegal and The Gambia.

Puhorit said the company delved into the market by sourcing premium rice from Pakistan and connecting African markets to global supply chains as part of its mission to nourish Africa and the world.

According to him, Johnvents Group has successfully delivered its major vessel load of premium-quality rice, Johnvents Rice, to Senegal, marking the company’s official entry into the rice market.

He said this bold move would go a long way to enhance food supply and strengthen food security across Africa.

Puhorit disclosed that the company sourced rice from Pakistan, which currently accounts for over 8 percent of the world’s rice exports, due to the commitment of Johnvents Group to nourishing Africa and creating sustainable agricultural value chains.

He added that the company’s new move is targeting ensuring access to safe, nutritious, and affordable food for communities across African continent.

Moreover, with this move, the company has entered a new phase of growth in food distribution, focused on sustainable and reliable supply chains.

According to Sanjay Puhorit, “We are excited to launch Johnvents Rice as our first rice offtake and proud to begin this journey in Senegal and Gambia with plans to expand into other African countries in the coming months.

“As the trading arm of a fully integrated agribusiness, we’re leveraging global expertise and regional insight to deliver high-quality food to the people who need it most.

“This milestone aligns with the broader growth and diversification strategy the Johnvents Group Board recently approved.

“The plan focuses on scaling core verticals trading, FMCG, commodities export, retail, and agro-processing across key markets in Africa, the Middle East, Asia, North America, and South America.”

Meanwhile, Group Managing Director, Johnvents Group, John Alamu explained that “As we continue to scale our operations across borders, this shipment demonstrates our resolve to make a real impact improving food accessibility while building resilient supply chains that connect Africa to the rest of the world.

“As an African-grown business with global aspirations, our goal is clear: to lead purposefully, trade with integrity, and nourish lives. Equally important is our long-term focus on strengthening local rice production here in Nigeria.

“We are investing significantly in local capacity, from farming to processing, to ensure food self-sufficiency.”

The multinational agribusiness and manufacturing group is known for combining locally sourced raw materials, state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities, and sustainable practices to create long-term value across its supply chain.

The Group Managing Director said: “The company focuses on building partnerships that drive economic growth, environmental responsibility, and social impact.

“With our presence in six countries and a rapidly expanding product portfolio, Johnvents Group remains firmly positioned to become a leading force in transforming food systems and agricultural trade across Africa and the world.”

