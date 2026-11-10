Johnny Depp returns to Hollywood with Ebenezer after legal battle with ex-wife

American actor Johnny Depp is set for a major Hollywood return with a leading role in Ebenezer, a new adaptation of Charles Dickens’ classic Christmas story, A Christmas Carol, following years of legal battles with his former wife, Amber Heard, which affected his professional career.

The couple’s separation developed into a highly publicised legal dispute, with both actors making allegations of domestic abuse against each other.

In 2018, Heard published an opinion article in The Washington Post describing herself as a public figure representing domestic abuse. Depp subsequently filed a $50 million defamation lawsuit against her in 2019.

The dispute reached another major turning point in 2022 when their defamation case went to trial in Virginia, United States. During the six-week proceedings, both actors testified about their troubled marriage, presenting conflicting accounts of incidents involving alleged physical and emotional abuse.

The jury found in Depp’s favour on three of his defamation claims and awarded him more than $10 million in damages. However, Heard also won one of her counterclaims, receiving $2 million in damages.

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The former couple eventually settled their appeals in December 2022, with Heard agreeing to pay Depp $1 million, which he said would be donated to charity.

The legal proceedings attracted international attention and affected Depp’s professional career, with the actor losing major roles, including his position as Gellert Grindelwald in the Fantastic Beasts franchise.

In the film’s trailer, Depp, who plays the miserly Ebenezer Scrooge, says, “I’m not the man I was,” while in another scene he says, “It’s good to be back.”

The film, produced by Paramount Pictures and directed by Ti West, also features Rupert Grint, Ian McKellen and Daisy Ridley. It is scheduled for release on November 13, 2026.

Depp’s casting in Ebenezer marks a significant step in rebuilding his mainstream acting career. Although he continued appearing in independent and self-produced films during this period, Ebenezer represents his biggest return to mainstream Hollywood in nearly eight years.