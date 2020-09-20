JOHESU suspends strike, directs health workers to resume work Monday

The Joint Health Sector Unions (JOHESU) and the Assembly of Healthcare Professional Associations (AHPA), has suspended the seven-day nationwide warning strike it embarked on last Monday.

JOHESU announced on Sunday evening in a statement signed by its National Chairman, Comrade Biobelemoye Joy Josiah that the warning strike embarked upon by its members would come to end midnight of Sunday, September 20,

2020.

“By this notice, all health workers under the five unions that make up Joint Health Sector Unions (JOHESU) and Assembly of Healthcare Professional Associations (AHPA) shall return to work on Monday, September 21, 2020, across all Federal Health Institutions in the country,” Comrade Biobelemoye said.

However, he revealed that the next line of action would be decided in due course by the expanded National Executive Council of JOHESU, “since the Federal Government through the Federal Ministry of Health has continued to exhibit a high level of bias/discrimination by refusing to address the demands of our members as presented by JOHESU within the seven days of the warning strike as was done to other bodies in the health sector.”

The statement read: “It is pertinent to also inform members of the Press and the general public that rather than call JOHESU for dialogue to resolve the trade dispute, the Federal Government has resorted to intimidation and blackmail of JOHESU leaders using all forms of instruments and faceless organisations.

“JOHESU will continue to use all legitimate means to defend the rights and demands for the welfare of its members in the health sector. Nigerians should bear us witness that JOHESU has shown high patriotism by demanding that the public health system in Nigeria is sustained and adequately financed for effective, efficient and affordable healthcare service delivery.”

The JOHESU chairman added: “In view of the above and in line with the resolution of the expanded NEC meeting held physically and virtually today, Sunday, September 20, 2020, I hereby declare that the seven days warning strike is suspended.

“All our members are directed to resume work by Monday, September 21, 2020, while awaiting further directives.”

He commended all the leaders at all strata and members for their commitment, selflessness, cooperation and resilience during the seven days warning strike.

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE