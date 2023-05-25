The nationwide strike embarked upon by the health workers under the auspices of the Joint Health Workers Union (JOHESU) grounded services at the Federal Teaching Hospital, Ido-Ekiti.

During a visit to the hospital in Ido-Ekiti on Thursday, it was observed that people were seen moving out their relatives out of the facility for treatment in other facilities, especially private ones.

Though medical doctors and nurses were available, it was difficult to attend to patients because the health workers on the strike are those in charge of records of patients, laboratories and other medical functions needed by doctors to properly diagnose and prescribe treatments.

Speaking with newsmen, Imam Abdulazeez Momu who brought his son for treatment from Ikare, Ondo state expressed disappointment as his son who was writhing in pain could not get the medical attention he came for.

Momu, therefore, appealed to the concerned authorities to attend to the needs of the striking workers, as patients were at the receiving end of their action.

In an interview, the Chairman, Joint Health Workers Union of Nigeria, Ekiti state chapter, Femi Ajoloko who had visited the hospital to ensure compliance said the strike was a directive from the national body of the union.

According to Ajoloko, the strike was a result of the failure of the Federal Government to fulfil the adjustment of the salary structure of their members working in federal Teaching Hospitals.

The Chairman, however, vowed that the strike would not be called off, if the Federal Government failed to accede to their demands, with a threat that those in state hospitals would soon join the strike.

The leadership of JOHESU had in a letter dated May 9, 2023, issued a 15-day ultimatum to the Federal Government over alleged inconsistencies of the government in the ongoing negotiations to adjust the Consolidated Health Salary Structure for health workers on their platforms.

READ ALSO FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE