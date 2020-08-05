JOHESU begins indefinite strike action in Bauchi over salary deductions 

Bauchi State Chapter of Joint Health Sector Union and Assembly of Health Care Professionals, (JOHESU) has declared its resolve to embark on an indefinite strike action effective from Thursday, August 6.

The union stated in a statement issued on Wednesday that the indefinite strike action became necessary to protest the unilateral deductions made by the state government in its members June 2020 salaries.

According to the statement signed by its State Secretary, Usman Danturaki, a copy of which was made available to Journalists dated August 5th, 2020, was titled, ‘Commencement of strike action by JOHESU members’.

It reads, “Following the inability of the government to reverse its decision on the deductions unilaterally made in the month of June to our members, coupled with its blatant refusal to offer any convincing reason as a rationale behind the deduction despite series of promises made; and based on the resolution reached at the state executive council meeting held on 4th August 2020, we are embarking on indefinite strike action.”

To the members across the state, the Union directed,” You are hereby directed to commence an indefinite strike action from 12.00 am of Thursday, 6th August 2020 until further directed.”

As of the time of filing this report, officials of the state Ministry of Health and other health-related agencies could not be reached for reaction to the development, neither the Commissioner of Health nor the Executive Chairman of Bauchi State Primary Health Care Development Agency responded to calls made to their respective phone numbers.

