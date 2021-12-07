Job creation: NDE will consolidate on its efforts —Fikpo

The Director-General of the National Directorate of Employment (NDE), Mallam Abubakar Nuhu Fikpo, has stated that the directorate is prepared to consolidate on its successes in its efforts to provide job opportunities for Nigerians.

Delivering an address at NDE special day at the 2021 edition of the Kano International Trade Fair, Mallam Fikpo, said, “I am proud to inform you that NDE, in the last one year, has made significant impact in job creation and employment generation nationwide.

“Aside the benefits of the 774,000 Extended Special Public Works programme which has positively affected over 800,000 families nationwide, the National Directorate of Employment has consolidated on its gains by rolling out diverse training and empowerment schemes to ensure that the beneficiaries do not relapse into the labour market.

“It is worth mentioning also that the NDE just recently disbursed N100,000 per person to 3,996 beneficiaries of Agricultural Enhancement Scheme (AES), Sustainable Agricultural Development Enhancement Scheme (SADES), Graduate Agricultural Enhancement Scheme (GAES) and the Community Based Agricultural Enhancement Scheme (CBES).

“Arrangements are also ongoing to bring more youths into the programmes. Let me assure you that under my watch, NDE will continue to lay emphasis on entrepreneurship development.

“Our determination for this initiative is founded on our conviction that most developed nations of the world did not achieve economic prosperity because of the large corporations that exist therein, but through the small businesses in the informal sector that provide employment for the majority of their populace. It is for this reason that the NDE encourages the establishment of small businesses which have the potential to end up as big entities.”

The NDE DG went on to say, “As you all may be aware, trade fairs and other exhibitions remain major platforms upon which business owners gain exposure and unhindered access to the business world.

“NDE’s participation in trade fairs of this magnitude is to provide opportunities for the beneficiaries of our various skills acquisition programmes to showcase the efforts and commitments of the Federal Government through the NDE at self employment creation. Permit me therefore, to call on all unskilled and unemployed persons in Nigeria to embrace the opportunities for self reliance as presented in all states of the federation by the NDE.

“We are committed to the provision of innovative ideas and employment creation models that will continue to complement micro economic policies of the Federal Government.”

Earlier, the Minister of State, Labour and Employment, Mr. Festus Keyamo, in his opening remarks said, “Nigeria as a nation can sustain her growth rate consistently by lifting the country out of acute poverty as has been achieved in China, South Korea, Malaysia and India that are even non-oil producers.

“The Federal Government is very much aware of the challenges of sustainable growth through the non-oil sector. This is why President Muhammadu Buhari has maintained that the government policies towards revenue generation will be multi-sectoral. In other words, government will give adequate attention to investment in areas such as equipment, infrastructure, intellectual and human capital development.

“This explains why the Federal Government has initiated a number of policies aimed at stimulating growth and prosperity of the local industry to stem the tide of importation which drains the economy and creates unemployment. Let me assure you that government will not compromise its resolve to enforce existing laws as regards the banning of the importation of certain goods that the country has the potential to produce.

“This policy will no doubt engender more interest in agricultural production and value chain business, thus guaranteeing mass employment generation.

“Through various components of the Social Investment Programme (SIP) the Federal Government initiated a grassroots and pro-poor programme fondly known as 774,000 jobs. The Extended Special Public Works programme designed for the teeming unskilled and unemployed persons across the 774 Local Government Areas in Nigeria was able to provide succour for 774,000 persons countrywide over a period of three months from the harsh impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The Federal GovernmentM through the NDE, has provided most of the participants of ESPW with business training skills as part of the exit strategy from the programme. I am delighted to inform you that plans are in place to deliver a second phase of the ESPW programme in 2022.

“Let me assure you all that the Federal Government will continue to support the NDE by providing the necessary enablement required for the agency to discharge creditably its statutory mandate of mass employment creation. May I also use this opportunity to appreciate the government and good people of Kano State for their continued support to the NDE in the course of serving the state.

“I assure you all that the NDE will always play its role in helping to address the challenge of mass unemployment in the state and throughout the country.

In conclusion, I wish to appeal to all to support the young entrepreneurs who are exhibiting in the NDE stand at this fair. It is only through our collective support/patronage that they can remain in business.

“As we rise from here, I am convinced that we will be greatly impressed by the goods and services we will meet at the NDE stand.”

