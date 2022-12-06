Job creation: NDE enjoins South-East youths to embrace vocational skill acquisitions

AS poverty and economic hardship caused by scarce employment opportunities and poor purchasing power of naira continue to bit harder in many homes across Nigeria, a member of the Board of Directors of the National Directorate of Employment (NDE), Hon. Obiageli Orah, has charged the youths in the South Eastern States and across Nigeria to embrace vocational skills acquisition in order to fight the menace of poverty and improve their living condition.

ILO’s campaign for decent work has skills acquisition as a n essential component because the employability status of a job seekers largely depends on the skill he or she has acquired.

Visiting NDE South East Zonal office in Akwa, Anambra State on official assessment of working activities in the station, Hon. Orah made the call, and harp on the need for government policies to be implemented accordingly in order to achieve desired purposes for the common good of Nigerians.

Furthermore, she interacted with the staff of the office, and decried the negative attitude of young people in the South East towards vocational skill training. She strongly spoke against the trend of wastefulness among the youth, particularly against time and resources being wasted by young Nigerians on social media instead of grabbing the opportunities in the vocational skills sector the Federal Government is championing through the National Directorate of Employment.

According to a statement made available to journalists by the Senior Information Office of the Zonal Office, Onuma Acha, the NDE board member stressed that developed countries of the world have advanced the vocational skills sector to the level where it’s is a major player in the employment creation space.

She therefore charged NDE zonal office staff members to brace up for the task of mounting a massive advocacy programme designed to bring to all and sundry the message of the NDE across the five states of the south east. She insisted that only attitudinal change can bring about a paradigm shift among the youth in the zone.

On the need to institutionalize vocational skills practice, she advised the operators of the NDE programmes in the South East to forge a strong synergy that will enable them deliver impactful services to the unskilled and unemployed.

Hon. Orah, went on to assured the staff of the readiness of the NDE Board and Management to provide the enabling environment for them to effectively discharge their duties. She promised that the Board and will look into the operational challenges that were identified in the course of the visit within the limits of available resources.

Earlier in his welcome remarks, the Acting Director of the NDE for the South East Zone, Mr. Edmund Onwuliri expressed joy at the visit of the Board member. Onwuliri, further described the visit as a great encouragement to the staff of the zonal office also outlined the responsibilities of the office to include the supervision and monitoring of programme implementation in the five states of the South East as well as serving as an effective link between the Management and the state formations of NDE.

He assured the Board member of the readiness of the staff to contribute their quota towards the actualisation of the mandate of the NDE within the zone. Onwuliri had conducted Hon. Orah on tour of the NDE zonal office space at the Jerome Udorji Secretariat Awka on her arrival.