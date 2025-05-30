Job creation: Kwara govt partners creative industries to nurture young talents

Practitioners in the creative industries in Kwara State, in partnership with the state government, have launched an initiative to nurture young creatives in the state, tagged Kwara Kre8.

According to the organizers of the initiative, led by Adebisi Oyelere, the project—Professionalising Nigeria’s Creative Industry: Opportunities, Challenges and Ethical Considerations—will prioritize photographers, filmmakers, social media influencers, content creators, storytellers, among others.

Oyelere said the programme will focus on creative professionals who leverage the digital space for exhibition, with an emphasis on promoting Kwara State’s culture, creativity, and talent globally.

Scheduled for June 19 at the Ilorin Innovation Hub, the statement noted that the Minister of Arts, Culture, Tourism and Creative Economy, Barrister Hannatu Musa Musawa, will attend the maiden edition of Kwara Kre8.

It also stated that the event will feature keynote speakers, including Hannatu Musa Musawa; Special Assistant on Arts, Culture and Creative Economy to the President, Ayo Adeagbo; Special Assistant to President Bola Tinubu on Capacity Development, Sadiq Rabiu; and the personal photographer to former President Muhammadu Buhari, Bayo Omoboriowo, among others.

According to the statement, the programme is in partnership with the Kwara State Government to empower participants with skills, knowledge, and networking opportunities to excel in their creative pursuits.

“It will also equip them with industry-relevant skills and expertise, provide mentorship and guidance from experienced professionals, facilitate networking opportunities with industry stakeholders, and showcase participants’ talents and works to a wider audience.”

