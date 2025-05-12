Jincheng Riders to partner Niger govt on youth sanity, restiveness

The Jincheng Riders Youths Association says it will partner with the Niger State Government to promote youth discipline and address restiveness among young people in the state.

Chairman of the Association, Abdullahi Ismail, popularly known as DJ Buje, disclosed this in a meeting with members of the association in Minna on Sunday.

He stated that the association is eager to collaborate with the state government to promote youth discipline and tackle restiveness among Jincheng riders.

Ismail emphasised that the association has a zero-tolerance policy for misconduct.

“We have a zero-tolerance policy for misconduct. Any member found guilty will be punished and handed over to security agencies,” he said.

The Chairman urged members to be punctual and committed to meetings in order to achieve their objectives.

“We need to be punctual and committed to our meetings to achieve our objectives,” he added.

Also speaking, Secretary of the Association, Suleiman Abdullahi, commended Governor Mohammed Umaru Bago’s vision for a New Niger.

“We appreciate Bago’s leadership and vision for a new Niger. We hope that his leadership will actualise the New Niger,” he maintained.

