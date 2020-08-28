Jimoh Ibrahim defects to APC in Ondo, says PDP dead without him

Business mogul and politician, Jimoh Ibrahim, on Friday formally dumped the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and joined the All Progressives Congress (APC), saying PDP in Ondo State is dead without him.

Ibrahim who stated this during his official declaration for APC in the state in Igbotako in Okitipupa Local Government Area of the state said his exit from PDP signified the end of the party in the state.

The business mogul who explained how he revived PDP from going to extinction in the state, however, said the same strategy will be used to kill the party in the forthcoming governorship election.

The business mogul who was received into APC by the state chairman of the party, Hon. Ade Adetimehin and handed over to the state governor, Rotimi Akeredolu, expressed confidence that Akeredolu will win the forthcoming governorship election in the state.

He maintained that even if the PDP candidate, Eyitayo Jegede, expended all the resources at his disposal on the election, he will still lose to Akeredolu.

He said: “I do not want to sound proud, but I revived PDP in this state. I know how I revived the party and I am going to use the same strategy to kill the PDP.

“I have received the broom from our party chairman here. This night, I will do something. I will give the PDP its poison. I know how I revived the party, I will poison the party to death again. Let me congratulate you Mr. Governor. You are going to win that election with a wide margin.”

The business mogul who said he has tried so much not to talk about the Zenith Labour Party (ZLP), described the party backward train with serial betrayers on board.

“I have tried not to talk about the ZLP. I pray we will not suffer in this life. Where is Zenith Labour Party in this state? The painful thing is that Agboola saw a golden opportunity and missed it to join the train of betrayers”

According to him, he joined the APC because of Akeredolu’s giant strides across the state, particularly his efforts on the resuscitation of the Olusegun Agagu University of Science and Technology which was abandoned by the immediate past administration in the state.

Receiving Ibrahim into the APC, the state Chairman, Adetimehin said the APC parades an array of leaders of integrity and proven character across the state.

He described the decision of Jimoh Ibrahim to join the APC as one informed by the quality of people the reputation of the party is attracting to its fold.

Akeredolu in his remarks commended the people for believing in his administration saying this would spur him to do more for the people.

Ibrahim was received into the APC and handed over to Akeredolu, at an event attended by former Governor of Borno state, Senator Ali Modu Sheriff.

