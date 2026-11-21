The senior pastor of the Fountain of Life Church, Jimmy Odukoya, has approached the Federal High Court in Lagos to challenge his removal from office, asking the court to declare the decisions leading to his ouster invalid.

Odukoya filed the suit alongside the incorporated trustees of the church against his sister, Tolu Odukoya, and seven other individuals, including members of the church’s board of trustees.

The case, marked FHC/LAG/CS/1568/2026, was instituted on Friday. The respondents are Tolu Odukoya, Biodun Balogun, Biodun Awosika, Rotimi Okpaise, Tobi Enuha, Gbenga Onabanjo, Fred Ohiani and Akin Osinbajo.

At the centre of the legal dispute are resolutions reached at meetings organised by the “Concerned Trustees of the Fountain of Life Church” on January 22, February 28 and November 16, 2026.

Odukoya and the incorporated trustees are asking the court to determine whether the resolutions from the three meetings are invalid and have no binding effect on the church.

The suit also questions the authority of the board of trustees or any other organ of the church to alter or bypass provisions of the church’s constitution without following the prescribed amendment procedure.

One of the questions submitted for the court’s determination reads:

“Whether without compliance with Article XI, Section 60(a) (c) of The Constitution of Fountain of Life of Life Church as Amended by a Special Resolution dated January 16, 2003, the Board of Trustees of the Fountain of Life Church and/or any other organ of the church can by a decision or resolution of the Board or such other organ amend, override and/or bypass a clear and express provision of The Constitution of Fountain of Life Church as Amended by a Special Resolution dated January 16, 2003,” part of the suit reads.

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Another issue raised in the case concerns whether the board could remove the senior pastor through a resolution without following the procedure stipulated in the church’s constitution.

The claimants asked the court to determine the matter in light of Articles VII, Section 39 and Article VIII, subsections 45(c) and (g) of the constitution.

The second question reads:

“Whether having regard to the provisions of Articles VII, Section 39 read together with Article VIII subsections 45(c) and (g) of The Constitution of Fountain of Life Church as Amended by a Special Resolution dated January 16, 2003, the Board of Trustees of Fountain of Life Church could by just a resolution remove the Senior Pastor without recourse to the procedure specifically highlighted by Section 39 (b) of The Constitution of Fountain of Life Church as Amended by a Special Resolution dated January 16, 2003.”