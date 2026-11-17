The leadership crisis rocking The Fountain of Life Church has taken another turn as the camp of Pastor Jimmy Odukoya have rejected the purported decision by some members of the church’s Board of Trustees to remove him as Senior Pastor, insisting that he remains the duly appointed head of the ministry.

In a counterstatement issued on Tuesday, November 17, 2026, the camp described the announcement of his removal as constitutionally invalid, alleging that it represented the position of certain individuals who had constituted themselves into a group known as the ‘Concerned Members of the Board’.

The reaction came hours after a statement attributed to the Board of Trustees announced that Jimmy Odukoya was no longer recognised as Senior Pastor, citing a video recording in which the late founder, Pastor Taiwo Odukoya, reportedly outlined his preferred succession arrangements before his death.

However, the Jimmy Odukoya’s camp disputed the authority of those behind the announcement, maintaining that their actions were outside the constitutional framework governing The Incorporated Trustees of The Fountain of Life Church.

It further alleged that the trustees involved had been formally asked to resign from the Board as far back as March 14, 2026, over what it described as repeated violations of the church’s Constitution, founding principles and objectives.

According to the statement, the communication was delivered to and acknowledged by the affected trustees, while one of them subsequently tendered a resignation.

Insisting that there had been no valid decision to remove Jimmy Odukoya, the camp recalled that his appointment as Senior Pastor and Chairman of the Board of Trustees was unanimously approved in September 2023.

It maintained that the church’s Constitution remained the supreme governing instrument and that no individual or group could override its provisions through unilateral declarations.

The statement consequently called on church members, the media and the general public to distinguish between the pronouncements of the individuals behind the purported removal and what it described as the constitutionally authorised position of the church.

It also reaffirmed its commitment to the founding vision, peace, unity and spiritual mission of the ministry, while reserving the right to pursue appropriate legal steps to protect the church’s integrity.

The latest development has further complicated the leadership dispute at the church, founded in 1992 by the late Pastors Taiwo and Bimbo Odukoya, with competing positions emerging over the legitimacy of the succession arrangements and the authority of the trustees.

With both sides laying claim to constitutional legitimacy, the dispute has raised fresh questions about the church’s leadership structure and the future of its administration.