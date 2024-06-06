After a period of solemn silence, Nigeria’s top politician, Jimi Agbaje, has broken his silence regarding the death of his son, Olubunmi, revealing that the burial will take place on Friday in Canada.

Olubunmi passed away on Monday, May 27, 2024, in Canada at the age of 41.

Jimi Agbaje, a former governorship candidate of the PDP in Lagos State and Chieftain of Afenifere Renewal Group, disclosed part of the burial arrangements to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos on Wednesday via telephone.

According to Agbaje, the family will also hold a special memorial service for the late son in Lagos at a later date, after the burial in Canada.

Expressing his grief, Agbaje mentioned that the family, in faith, has surrendered the monumental loss to God.

“His mother and I, indeed the entire extended family, cannot describe our pains. The shock is still there, but in all, we give in to the will of God. We cannot question God, and we know He alone will help us heal with time.”

Olubunmi, affectionately known as “Funtime,” reportedly died of cardiac arrest.

John Olubunmi Agbaje received his elementary education at Corona School, Ikoyi, and his high school education at Atlantic Hall, Lagos.

He pursued his A levels at Ampleforth College, North Yorkshire, England, and initially began university at the University of Plymouth before transferring to and completing his undergraduate studies at the University of West England (Bristol) with postgraduate studies at the University of Birmingham.

He worked as a marketing manager with multiple consumer packaged goods companies in Nigeria and Canada before his demise.

