Jilnas Nigeria Limited quotes CP on FMDQ

COMMITTED to developing the Nigerian debt markets by providing a reliable and credible platform to support capital formation, FMDQ Securities Exchange Limited, through its Board Listings and Markets Committee, has approved the quotation of the Jilnas Nigeria Limited N2.87 billion Series 1 (Tranche A) and N0.23 billion Series 1 (Tranche B) Commercial Papers under its N5.00 billion CP Issuance Programme on its platform.

The successful admittance of these CPs continued to validate FMDQ Exchange as the preferred platform for the registration, listing and quotation of debt securities in the Nigerian financial markets and lays credence to the innovation, efficiency, and operational excellence for which the Exchange is highly reputed for.

Jilnas Nigeria Limited is an indigenous company engaged in the production of edible vegetable oil through extraction, refining, bleaching and deodorising/de-acidification.

The Jilnas Nigeria CPs, which are sponsored by Boston Advisory Limited and United Capital PLC, both Registration Members of FMDQ Exchange, will be used by the Issuer for its general corporate purposes and short-term funding requirements.

As a securities exchange with a commitment to facilitate growth and development in the Nigerian debt markets and the Nigerian economy at large, FMDQ Exchange will continue to promote an efficient, transparent, and well-regulated market, which will attract and retain both domestic and foreign investors.

