Jigawa to achieve N100bn IGR target in 2025 — JIRS Chairman

The Executive Chairman of the Jigawa State Internal Revenue Service (JIRS), Dr. Nasiru Sabo, has announced that the agency generated ₦23.8 billion, an increase of over 100% compared to its target for the first and second quarters of this year.

Dr. Sabo disclosed this while speaking to Online Tribune shortly after the opening ceremony of a two-day workshop on Grievance Redress Mechanism (GRM) review and gender-responsive framework.

The workshop was organized by Prime Initiative and the Tax Justice Platform, with support from Christian Aid, and held at the Manpower Development Institute in Dutse, the state capital.

Dr. Sabo explained, “This is a good start, and we are optimistic about achieving the ₦100 billion internal revenue target for the state by the end of 2025.”

He further stated that the Jigawa State Internal Revenue Service set a 200% revenue increase target for 2024, noting that over ₦51.7 billion had already been accrued by December 2024, compared to ₦16.5 billion generated in 2023.

“This year, we are targeting over ₦100 billion by the end of December. In the last two years, our revenue has grown rapidly, doubling year on year. So far, we’ve generated over ₦23.8 billion in the first and second quarters, and we are hopeful of surpassing our target as we enter the growth quarter,” he said.

The chairman noted that Governor Malam Umar Namadi gave the agency a 100% mandate for 2024 and 2025. “But we have already achieved ₦51.7 billion—more than half of our target for 2024. We’ve now collected over ₦23.8 billion with six months still ahead. I am hopeful and optimistic that we will achieve our revenue target,” he added.

Commenting on the workshop, Dr. Sabo said it is timely and aimed at reviewing the GRM in the state to ensure that every taxpayer—regardless of gender or status—has a voice and access to fair resolution mechanisms.

On his part, the Executive Director of Prime Initiative for Community Development, Malam Muhammad Abdu Dutse, said the workshop was organized in collaboration with the Jigawa State Internal Revenue Service (JIRS) and the Tax Justice & Governance Platform.

He added that the objective is to critically assess the current effectiveness and responsiveness of the Jigawa State Taxpayer Grievance Redress Mechanism (GRM) using an existing scorecard tool—identifying strengths, bottlenecks, and urgent areas for reform.

The executive director further explained: “We also aim to examine the structure and functionality of each GRM channel—hotlines, WhatsApp, email, social media, IVR call facility—to identify gaps and opportunities for improved service delivery.

Additionally, we want to design a practical, channel-specific framework for collecting, classifying, and analyzing gender-disaggregated data, ensuring adequate representation of women, persons with disabilities, and other vulnerable groups in grievance data and response strategies.

Finally, we aim to build the institutional capacity of the GRM Unit and JIRS staff to deliver citizen-centered, inclusive, and gender-responsive grievance services through integrated tools, training, and accountability mechanisms.”

