Jigawa State Governor, Malam Umar Namadi Danmodi, has made it clear that he is not involved in the ongoing crisis surrounding the formation of the state’s Assembly.

In a phone conversation with Tribune Online, his Chief Press Secretary (CPS), Mr Hamisu Mohd, stated, “Governor Malam Umar Namadi has allowed the members to choose whomever they wish to lead them.”

Mr Hamisu Mohd further explained that Governor Malam Umar Namadi is willing to work with whoever the legislators elect as the Speaker of the House, as his primary concern is the progress and development of the state.

He dismissed speculations of a disagreement between Governor Malam Umar Namadi and the immediate past governor, Alhaji Mohammed Badaru Abubakar, regarding the selection of the House Speaker, stating that such rumours are baseless.

While acknowledging the speculation, the CPS clarified, “The governor and the immediate past governor were on good terms. There is no problem between them. However, you cannot stop people from spreading these kinds of rumours.” He emphasized that it is the governor’s responsibility to inaugurate the Assembly, but the legislators have the right and responsibility to choose their leaders.

Reports from the state indicate that the inauguration of the Jigawa State House of Assembly has been put on hold, with no announced date for the launch of the 8th state assembly. Online Tribune has learned that the immediate past governor, Alhaji Mohammed Badaru Abubakar, is allegedly attempting to ensure that the immediate past speaker, Honourable Idris Garba Kareka, becomes the speaker of the 8th assembly.

It has also been revealed that Governor Malam Umar Namadi is opposed to the return of the former speaker, with some APC stalwarts and old-term elected members supporting his stance.

The situation remains unresolved as the ruling APC leadership is reportedly being influenced by the former governor, Badaru Abubakar, while Governor Malam Umar Namadi opposes the reinstatement of the former speaker. Further updates are expected as the state navigates this ongoing political impasse.

