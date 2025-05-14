Corporate Social Responsibility

Jigawa: Senator Babangida donates bus, others to boost health, education

Adamu Amadu
Senator Babangida donates bus

Lawmaker representing Jigawa North-East senatorial district, Senator Babangida Hussaini, has made significant contributions to the health and education sectors in Jigawa.

During the Jigawa State Government Citizen Engagement Programme, the senator disclosed his interventions, which aim to improve the lives of the people in his constituency.

The senator donated a brand new Hummer bus worth over N100 million to Garki Government Senior Secondary School and constructed a three-classroom block at a cost of N60 million.

He also provided a standby power generator and motorcycle to the primary healthcare clinic in Garki town to alleviate the difficulties faced by patients and medical personnel.

Additionally, Senator Hussaini sponsored free eye treatments for 150 people and supported 22 indigent students in various tertiary institutions.

He constructed a skills acquisition center equipped with modern facilities, including industrial sewing machines, worth over N100 million, to empower youth and women.

The senator also implemented various initiatives to support economic development, including training youth on POS business and providing take-off capital, granting N10,000 to 55 women for four months, and providing dry season farmers with improved wheat seedlings and farm inputs.

In terms of infrastructure, the senator’s efforts included constructing a road from Kore to Majiya, installing solar street lights in four major towns, and donating a N20 million electricity transformer to Sabon Garin Garki.

Senator Hussaini commended Governor Malam Umar Namadi and his government for the citizen engagement programme, which provides an opportunity for elected officials and electorates to discuss development and build understanding.

