Jigawa ready for Tinubu’s visit—Namadi

The governor of Jigawa State, Malam Umar Namadi, has declared that the state is fully prepared to receive President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for a one-day working visit, the first since he assumed office in May 2023.

Namadi gave the assurance in Dutse while speaking with journalists shortly after inspecting some of the multibillion-naira infrastructure and economic development projects scheduled for commissioning during the presidential visit.

The governor expressed gratitude to Almighty Allah for making the historic visit possible, saying the state government had concluded extensive preparations to ensure a successful outing.

According to him, the inspection covered the projects earmarked for commissioning as well as the venue of the presidential rally.

“Alhamdulillah, we have gone round all the places, including the areas where the projects will be commissioned and the venue for the rally. From what we have seen, I think we are very comfortable that we are ready for Mr President,” he said.

He explained that the state government was still implementing some adjustments following observations made during the inspection by officials of the Presidency and other relevant authorities.

Namadi disclosed that President Tinubu was expected to commission four major projects, which he said reflected the administration’s commitment to technical education, skills acquisition, agricultural development and infrastructure.

The projects include the Renewed Hope Technical Services Centre, Bola Ahmed Tinubu Multipurpose Skills Acquisition Centre, an agricultural mechanisation programme and a dualised road project in Dutse.

Giving details of the agricultural mechanisation programme, the governor said it comprises 400 tractors, 60 combine harvesters, 150 boom sprayers and 150 seeders, alongside other agricultural equipment.

He said the projects were deliberately selected for commissioning because of their proximity to one another within the state capital, considering the limited time available for the President’s visit.

“We have so many other projects, but we know Mr President’s time is quite limited. Therefore, we selected these projects because they are within the metropolis and close to one another,” he explained.

On security, the governor assured residents and visitors that adequate arrangements had been made to guarantee a peaceful and hitch-free visit.

He said he had held a meeting with security chiefs and members of the state security committee, expressing satisfaction with the measures put in place to protect the President and other participants.

The governor also urged the people of Jigawa State to come out in large numbers to welcome President Tinubu and give the presidential visit the support and recognition it deserves.