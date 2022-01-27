Jigawa Police arrest 14 kidnappers who allegedly killed two officers, recover rifles, N2.7m

THE Jigawa Police Command has arrested 14 suspected kidnappers believed to be members of the syndicate that recently killed two police officers and burnt a police patrol vehicle in Taura local government area in the state.

This was disclosed by the Commissioner of Police in the state, Mr Aliyu Sale Tafida, while parading the suspects at the state police command headquarter in Dutse.

He said: “In its bid to get rid of the recent rise in kidnapping activities in the state, Jigawa State Police Command organised an intelligent-led-raid code-named ‘Operation Flush Out.’

“The operation was carried out in Suletankarka LGA with officers and men from departments of operations, police mobile force, criminal investigation, state intelligence bureau, medical department and three area commands of Gumel, Ringim, Kafinhausa, as well as members of hunters group.”

According to him, during the operation, three criminals hideouts in Dajin Maizuwo, Dan Gwanki and Yandamo villages in Suletankarka LGA were raided by the police.

Tafida further stated 10 male and four female suspects were arrested during the operations.

He stated further that two of the suspects sustained injuries as a result of fire exchange.

“Three AK-47 rifles were recovered including two that were carted away from police officers killed at Kwalam village in Taura LGA, while responding to a distress call on January 23.

“Other items recovered are nine magazines and 308 live animations of 7.6mm, one burnt General Purpose Machine Gun (GPMG) with its two empty chains, one Toyota Hummer Bus, nine motorcycles, one cutlass, six mobile phones, 12 SIM cards and five SD (Memory) cards were recovered from the suspects.

“Also recovered from them is the sum of N2.7 million and charms,” Tafida said.

The police boss added that one of the recovered motorcycles belonged to one Abdu Isah Sajo, a Commander of Yanbulala (Local Security Outfit) who was shot and killed on January 25.

Tafida stressed that the command would not relent in its efforts to protect the lives and property of the people of the state.

He also disclosed that the police rescued a 20-year-old woman who was kidnapped in Kirikasamma Local Government Area of the state, adding that “the victim, identified as Hadiza Alhaji Chado, was kidnapped on Jan. 8, 2022, at Marma village.”

He explained that the victim was rescued unhurt after the police raided the suspected kidnappers’ hideout in Suletankarka local government area.