Jigawa PHCDA receives 3.6 million doses of polio, measles-rubella vaccines

The Jigawa State Primary Health Care Development Agency (JSPHCDA) has received over 3.6 million doses of the Novel Oral Polio Vaccine (nOPV2) and Bi-valent Oral Polio Vaccine (bOPV) for administration to children under five years across the state.

This was disclosed by the Chief of UNICEF Kano Field Office, Mr Rahama Rihood Muhammed Farah, during the flag-off of the state’s 2025 Integrated Polio and Measles-Rubella (MR) Campaign at Gantsa town, Buji Local Government Area.

According to Mr Farah, the Federal and Jigawa State Governments, in collaboration with UNICEF, have established 1,580 vaccination teams for the integrated campaign. He explained that the exercise would involve 1.8 million doses each of nOPV2 and bOPV, targeting over two million children under five for polio vaccination.

He added that the campaign, covering all 287 wards and 27 local government areas, will also vaccinate over three million children aged nine months to 14 years against measles and rubella.

“The October 2025 integrated campaign will use fixed, temporary, and sweep team strategies,” Mr Farah said, noting that UNICEF has supported the training and deployment of 1,500 health workers and 264 Non-Compliance Resolution Teams (NCRTs) across the state.

Each of the 88 NCRT teams, he said, comprises a community influencer, traditional leader, and vaccinator, tasked with resolving non-compliance cases in real time during the exercise.

He further disclosed that the JSPHCDA, with UNICEF support, has deployed four state facilitators, 18 LGA facilitators, 288 Voluntary Ward Supervisors (VWSs), 74 Polio Survivor Groups (PSGs), and 4,880 Voluntary Community Mobilisers (VCMs) for the October campaign.

Mr Farah revealed that Jigawa recorded four cases of the circulating Variant Polio Virus (cVPV2) in 2025 from Sule Tankarkar, Hadejia, Gwaram, and Garki LGAs — a significant reduction compared to 12 cases reported across six LGAs in 2024.

He emphasised that the ongoing campaign provides another opportunity to eliminate vaccine-preventable diseases, urging all stakeholders — from local government chairmen to community leaders and parents — to play active roles in ensuring every eligible child is vaccinated.

“We expect no less than 95 per cent coverage in Jigawa,” he stated. “UNICEF remains committed to supporting immunisation efforts by providing technical assistance, strengthening community engagement, and ensuring no child is missed — especially in high-risk areas.”

Farah commended the dedication of health workers, volunteers, and traditional leaders, describing their contributions as “central to building a healthier future for Jigawa’s children.”

