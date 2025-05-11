Jigawa PDP holds congress, elects new executive members

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Jigawa has successfully held its state congress, electing new executive members to lead the party for the next four years.

The congress, which was held at Aminu Kano Triangle in Dutse, the state capital, saw the election of 39 executive members by over 9,400 delegates from 287 political wards across the state’s 27 local government areas.

The election committee, led by Barrister Isa Ahmad, declared the elections free, fair, and credible, commending the local organizing committee, party leaders, and members for their patriotism and commitment to the party’s future.

The newly elected executives include Hon. Dr. Babandi Ibrahim Gumel as the state chairman, Hon. Umar Danjani as deputy chairman, and Muhammad Bahutu as the state secretary.

Others include Saleh Yahaya KO, Hon. Uba Bawan Allah, Hon. Idris Danlawan, and Hajiya Murja Garki.

In his acceptance speech, Hon. Dr. Babandi Ibrahim Gumel pledged to work with all stakeholders to foster an inclusive administration and reposition the PDP to rescue Nigerians from the current socioeconomic crises.

He thanked party leaders and members for entrusting him with the leadership.

The party leader and former Jigawa State governor, Alhaji Sule Lamido, expressed satisfaction with the arrangements for the election, describing the congress as a milestone in the party’s struggle to liberate Nigeria from poor governance.

He expressed optimism that the PDP would emerge stronger ahead of the 2027 elections, offering new hope for Nigerians to have rightful leaders.