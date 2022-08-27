Jigawa PDP guber candidate commends security agencies, religious leaders for peace in the state

The Jigawa State PDP gubernatorial candidate, Alhaji Mustapha Sule Lamido has attributed the peaceful leaving of Jigawa state to collaborative work between the security agencies, and traditional and religious leaders in the state.

The governorship candidate made the disclosure in his message while felicitating with the people of the State on the 31st anniversary of the state.

The state statement signed and made available to Tribune Online in Dutse Jigawa state capital, by the Deputy Director publicity of the Jigawa State PDP campaign directorate, Malam Umar Kyari Jitau, said: “the past thirty-one years of statehood have been eventful considering it’s peace leaving despite the security challenges bedevilling the country including its neighbouring states”.

Alhaji Mustapha Sule Lamido expressed his gratitude to Allah for making it possible to come this far. Also commended the people in the state, particularly traditional and religious leaders for their guidance and resilience that has kept the state peaceful despite its numerous challenges.

He also commended security agencies in the state for hard work and dedication to duty which enables the State to enjoy peace despite the security challenges bedevilling the country. He urged residents in the state to pray for continuous peace, stability, progress and prosperity in Jigawa State in particular and Nigeria in general.

